Jheel Tola: A Soccer Crazy Village In Bihar's Purnia
The village has a rich soccer history and continues to brim with raw talent that awaits support from the government
Published : April 28, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Purnia: India may not be among the top soccer-playing nations of the world, but there is no dearth of soccer enthusiasts here that reside in the small towns and villages of the country. One such village is located just 5 km outside Purnia city. One can come across pictures of global soccer stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in almost every house in Jheel Tola that is brimming with soccer talent.
The youngsters in the village are keen on becoming soccer players, while the elders rue the lack of government facilities to promote the world's most 'beautiful game'. This village has a population of around 13,000 of which around 8,000 are tribals. It is known as the ‘village of footballers’ as the majority of the people are soccer enthusiasts and there is a player in every household.
"Football is in the blood of tribals. Just like people born in Bengal play football, we too play the game. If you check our DNA, you will find football ingrained in us. But the government does not pay attention to soccer," said Sonalal Tudu, a former player currently working with the Indian Railways.
While everyone in India wants to play cricket, the children here have no interest in any sport other than soccer. "The children play football with great enthusiasm. There is a lot of interest in football. The children here do not play cricket or any other sports at all," said Rahul Tirkey, the local soccer coach.
One of the players, Shubham Anand, who has been playing in the village ground for the last 10 years, said, “Dozens of children come to play here every day. For them, nothing is more important than football. That's why if you go to their rooms, you'll find pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Sunil Chhetri.”
"The Jheel Tola ground is popular throughout Purnia. Every child here is crazy about football. The children think about football throughout the day," he quipped.
Apart from the present-day soccer stars, the people of Jheel Tola also treat former Indian soccer star Syed Abdus Samad as their hero. They idolise Samad, who had earned the name of ‘Jadugar’ (magician) in his prime. Locals claim that he emerged from the Jheel Tola football ground to make a mark at both national and international levels. He was born on December 6, 1895 and died on February 2, 1965. He began his career with Purnia Junior FC and later played for several clubs, including Mohun Bagan.
Many players who have practised at the Jheel Tola ground have gone on to play at the state and national levels. These include illustrious players like B.N. Ganguly, Abdul Latas, Mohammad Shoaib, Nepu Da and Padma Sinha.
Many soccer players from this village have played at the national level and hold high positions in government jobs and private companies. Former local player Prakash Kumar Oraon, who works as a Police Sub Inspector, said, "Football is the reason that we have reached here. Many people have made their mark playing at the Jheel Tola Ground."
Reflecting on the reason behind the popularity of soccer in this village, Maya Ram Oraon, a bank employee and coordinator of the local football organising committee, said, "The tribal children here are hardworking. Other sports don't require as much effort. The cost is also lower. That's why the children here play football a lot."
Although football was played here long before independence, its popularity declined somewhat in the later years till the local residents came forward to form Sarna Football Club in 1981. The number of football players steadily increased thereafter.
However, the local players and residents say that no government aid has yet reached this ground. They claim that if the government pays attention to the tribal talent, many football players will emerge from Jheel Tola.
"On August 15, many ministers, MPs and MLAs of the Bihar government come to this ground and inaugurate sporting events. They leave after making tall claims, but nothing concrete has been done to help the local players realise their dreams,” said a local resident, Dhruv Kumar.
Bhola Thakur, a local commentator, said that while the local footballers have brought glory to their village by playing at the national level, they receive no government support. "The government should work to promote these players. If they get help, the young players here will be seen making their name not only in the country but also around the world," he said.
Read More