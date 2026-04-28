ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jheel Tola: A Soccer Crazy Village In Bihar's Purnia

Purnia: India may not be among the top soccer-playing nations of the world, but there is no dearth of soccer enthusiasts here that reside in the small towns and villages of the country. One such village is located just 5 km outside Purnia city. One can come across pictures of global soccer stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in almost every house in Jheel Tola that is brimming with soccer talent.

The youngsters in the village are keen on becoming soccer players, while the elders rue the lack of government facilities to promote the world's most 'beautiful game'. This village has a population of around 13,000 of which around 8,000 are tribals. It is known as the ‘village of footballers’ as the majority of the people are soccer enthusiasts and there is a player in every household.

"Football is in the blood of tribals. Just like people born in Bengal play football, we too play the game. If you check our DNA, you will find football ingrained in us. But the government does not pay attention to soccer," said Sonalal Tudu, a former player currently working with the Indian Railways.

Children playing soccer in Purnia in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

While everyone in India wants to play cricket, the children here have no interest in any sport other than soccer. "The children play football with great enthusiasm. There is a lot of interest in football. The children here do not play cricket or any other sports at all," said Rahul Tirkey, the local soccer coach.

One of the players, Shubham Anand, who has been playing in the village ground for the last 10 years, said, “Dozens of children come to play here every day. For them, nothing is more important than football. That's why if you go to their rooms, you'll find pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Sunil Chhetri.”

"The Jheel Tola ground is popular throughout Purnia. Every child here is crazy about football. The children think about football throughout the day," he quipped.