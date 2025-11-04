ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jharkhand's Unsung Maestro: Dhananjay Khawade's Comb Music Seeks Local Recognition

Deoghar: Dhananjay Khawade, a resident of Bilasi Town in Deoghar, showcases a remarkable talent. He transforms an everyday hair comb into a functional musical instrument. This extraordinary ability demonstrates that passion and artistic spirit can find expression in the most unexpected objects and manner.

Using just his fingers and an ordinary comb, Khawade produces captivating, melodious tunes. When he plays the musical scale—'Sa, Re, Ga, Ma, Pa'—the simple grooming tool seems to come alive with music, enchanting all who hear it.

Khawade believes talent is a natural attribute, not something that can be taught. His musical journey began in childhood, when he experimented with producing sounds using a silver coin.

One day, his uncle, Prem Narayan Thakur, observed this and suggested that true music was "hidden in the comb." This advice sparked Khawade's unique pursuit of music with a comb. And he has mastered it with astonishing results.

"I progressed with my uncle's advice," says Dhananjay and recalls, "When I first presented this music on a national platform, the audience was stunned. The applause was unending, and everyone was praising me."

Gradually, practice led him to a point where renowned artists from across the country and the world saluted his talent. Aditya Narayan, son of Padma Shri singer Udit Narayan, also openly praised his talent and assured him that 'soon Dhananjay's comb music will be heard in a song.'