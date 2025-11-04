Jharkhand's Unsung Maestro: Dhananjay Khawade's Comb Music Seeks Local Recognition
For Dhananjay Khawade, music is the 'Language Of The Soul'. He transforms an everyday hair comb into a functional musical instrument
Published : November 4, 2025 at 8:10 PM IST
Deoghar: Dhananjay Khawade, a resident of Bilasi Town in Deoghar, showcases a remarkable talent. He transforms an everyday hair comb into a functional musical instrument. This extraordinary ability demonstrates that passion and artistic spirit can find expression in the most unexpected objects and manner.
Using just his fingers and an ordinary comb, Khawade produces captivating, melodious tunes. When he plays the musical scale—'Sa, Re, Ga, Ma, Pa'—the simple grooming tool seems to come alive with music, enchanting all who hear it.
Khawade believes talent is a natural attribute, not something that can be taught. His musical journey began in childhood, when he experimented with producing sounds using a silver coin.
One day, his uncle, Prem Narayan Thakur, observed this and suggested that true music was "hidden in the comb." This advice sparked Khawade's unique pursuit of music with a comb. And he has mastered it with astonishing results.
"I progressed with my uncle's advice," says Dhananjay and recalls, "When I first presented this music on a national platform, the audience was stunned. The applause was unending, and everyone was praising me."
Gradually, practice led him to a point where renowned artists from across the country and the world saluted his talent. Aditya Narayan, son of Padma Shri singer Udit Narayan, also openly praised his talent and assured him that 'soon Dhananjay's comb music will be heard in a song.'
One day, a senior musician who had worked with the famous singer late Kishore Kumar told him that Kishore Da had also tried such an experiment, but it didn't receive any recognition. "Today, you have proven that music is not dependent on any musical instrument. It is the language of the soul," said Narayan.
Many cultural institutions across the country have invited him to perform on their stages and honoured him. He has also showcased his art at state-level events such as the Maghi Festival, Shankh Festival, Hijra Festival, and Saras Festival.
A touch of sadness is also evident in Dhananjay's voice. He said, "People across the country appreciate my talent, but in my own land of Jharkhand and Deoghar, I didn't receive the recognition."
"Earlier, local artists received fair remuneration in government programs, but now in the name of event management, the value of the artists' hard work has been reduced," he quipped.
Dhananjay says, "If the government and society provide local artists with a platform and respect, this comb music originating from Deoghar could one day become popular."
Those who have listened to Dhananjay’s comb say that it is highly enjoyable, but when his art doesn't receive proper recognition, it certainly causes sadness. When the fingers of this artist from Deoghar dance on the comb, every note seems to say, where there is passion, there is no need for an instrument, only the soul is required.
