ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jharkhand Reaches New Milestone In Pearl Farming

Those in the vocation have gone beyond the traditional methods, and this has led to an increase in the income of the farmers while setting an example for other states of the country. Fisheries expert Budhan Singh Purti shared the intricacies of pearl farming with ETV Bharat while being present at the Jharkhand Pavilion. He related how pearl farming has emerged from small villages and reservoirs of Jharkhand to gain national recognition.

Fast progress

He said that because of the efforts of the Fisheries Department, pearl farming is progressing rapidly in almost all districts of the state. Budhan said, “Thousands of farmers are benefiting financially from engaging in pearl farming. Hazaribagh has been specifically developed as a cluster by the Government of India where pearl farming is being carried out on a large scale. Jharkhand has become the first state in the country to begin pearl breeding. In the coming years, a state-of-the-art 'Brood Bank' will be built in the Hazaribagh cluster, which will further support farmers.”

Discussing the changes in pearl farming techniques, he said, “In the early traditional era, we primarily produced half-round pearls. Subsequently, the technology improved and perfectly round pearls began to be produced. Now, Jharkhand is taking this technique even further by using the mantle graft tissue technique that involves grafting and implanting seven to eight pearls simultaneously onto a single mantle of the oyster. The most significant advantage of this new technique is that it eliminates the use of any external nucleus. This is why these pearls have a purity of 97% to 98% of pure calcium carbonate.”



From traditional to modern methods

Explaining the difference between the traditional method and the modern one, Budhan said, “In the old method, a nucleus was inserted into the oyster after being prepared in a groove with cell powder and algal bio. This was then implanted into the oyster to produce round pearls. Meanwhile, the new method involves removing a graft from a donor muscle and implanting it into another muscle without any external beads. This not only enhances the lustre and quality of the beads but also ensures their purity is of the highest standard.”



He further explained that if an average farmer wishes to start pearl farming at a low level, the economic costs and returns represent a remarkable return on investment. Budhan said, “The total implantation cost per shell is approximately Rs 40 to Rs 50. If pearls are sold to local buyers without grading, a pearl can easily fetch Rs 150 to Rs 200.”