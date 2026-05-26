Jharkhand Teacher Takes To Horseback For Census Duty Amid Fuel Price Hikes
Residents of Garhwa view Munna Prasad Gupta's move as a satire on the prevailing scenario as well as a home-grown solution to beat fuel inflation.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST|
Updated : May 26, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Garhwa: A census enumerator in Jharkhand's Garhwa district has come up with a novel idea to beat the ever-increasing petrol and diesel prices. Munna Prasad Gupta is conducting the census operations assigned to him on horseback instead of a two or four-wheeler. Residents look at his act as both a satire and a home-grown solution to combat fuel inflation.
An assistant teacher at the Government Upgraded High School at Tatidiri, Gupta has been assigned house listing and census work by the Government of India since May 16. The work area assigned to him is at Panghatwa.
He explained that riding a horse is comparatively economical in comparison to vehicles that consume fuel. "The rising fuel prices have put a heavy burden on the common man's pocket. Since fuel prices have risen so much, riding a horse has become more economical and convenient,” he said, adding that horses can easily find food in the forest whereas there are often availability issues with petrol and diesel.
District Education Officer (DEO) Qaiser Raza praised Gupta’s efforts saying he is effectively fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption.
Raza said, “Gupta is our teacher who is demonstrating dedication to work by riding a horse. He is performing his assigned tasks with honesty. All teachers should learn from him.” He clarified that Gupta has his own horse which he is using for the census work.
Gupta has to traverse narrow trails in remote areas where houses are scattered and built on higher ground due to paucity of flat tracts of land. Many settlements are connected to the main road by narrow dirt paths or paths through the fields making it difficult to reach every location by a bike or any other vehicle. This made him come up with the unique solution of reaching the houses on horseback.
The villagers are excited to see him arriving on horseback and say that traveling by a motorcycle in these areas is extremely difficult. They say that ‘Guruji's’ (teacher) arrival on horseback is a wise move.
Many are praising Gupta’s simplicity and practical approach towards execution of his census duty on horseback. There are others who refer to his mode of transport as a ‘desi jugaad’ in times of inflation. People feel that Gupta’s mode of transport highlights the reality of inflation and also demonstrates the dedication and adaptability of government employees.
The ‘cost effective and environment friendly’ mode of Gupta’s transportation has drawn the attention of people in the entire area.
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