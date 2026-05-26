ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jharkhand Teacher Takes To Horseback For Census Duty Amid Fuel Price Hikes

Garhwa: A census enumerator in Jharkhand's Garhwa district has come up with a novel idea to beat the ever-increasing petrol and diesel prices. Munna Prasad Gupta is conducting the census operations assigned to him on horseback instead of a two or four-wheeler. Residents look at his act as both a satire and a home-grown solution to combat fuel inflation.

An assistant teacher at the Government Upgraded High School at Tatidiri, Gupta has been assigned house listing and census work by the Government of India since May 16. The work area assigned to him is at Panghatwa.

He explained that riding a horse is comparatively economical in comparison to vehicles that consume fuel. "The rising fuel prices have put a heavy burden on the common man's pocket. Since fuel prices have risen so much, riding a horse has become more economical and convenient,” he said, adding that horses can easily find food in the forest whereas there are often availability issues with petrol and diesel.

District Education Officer (DEO) Qaiser Raza praised Gupta’s efforts saying he is effectively fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption.

Raza said, “Gupta is our teacher who is demonstrating dedication to work by riding a horse. He is performing his assigned tasks with honesty. All teachers should learn from him.” He clarified that Gupta has his own horse which he is using for the census work.