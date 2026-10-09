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Ranchi’s 11-Year-Old Aashvi Sets Guinness World Record With Hula Hoop On Her Nose

Ranchi’s 11-Year-Old Aashvi Sets Guinness World Record With Hula Hoop On Her Nose ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Keeping a hula hoop spinning on her nose, 11-year-old Aashvi Vashishtha had one minute to complete her world record attempt. Each rotation required her to maintain her balance and rhythm without letting the hoop fall. By the time the minute ended, the Ranchi schoolgirl had completed 80 rotations, a performance that earned her a place in Guinness World Records.

The achievement was marked by celebrations at her home on Thursday, when her record certificate and medal arrived. For Aashvi and her family, it was recognition of years of practice and a hobby she had gradually begun pursuing with a larger goal in mind.

Aashvi in action (ETV Bharat) A student of DAV Kapildev School, Aashvi made the attempt on May 3, 2026, on the school premises. Her performance was recorded on video as part of the record attempt. Maintaining her body’s balance while the hoop spun on her nose was the biggest challenge, but repeated practice helped her sustain the movement through the full minute. This was not her first record. Wearing inline skates, Aashvi had earlier completed 397 anticlockwise rotations of a hula hoop on her nose in six minutes and 40 seconds, earning recognition from the Asia Book of Records. Another performance, in which she balanced on skates and completed 226 rotations in three minutes and 46 seconds, was recorded in the India Book of Records. Ranchi’s 11-Year-Old Aashvi Sets Guinness World Record With Hula Hoop On Her Nose (ETV Bharat)