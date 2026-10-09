Ranchi’s 11-Year-Old Aashvi Sets Guinness World Record With Hula Hoop On Her Nose
Aashvi Vashishtha earned a Guinness World Record by completing 80 hula hoop rotations on her nose in just one minute, reports Chandan Bhattacharya.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
Ranchi: Keeping a hula hoop spinning on her nose, 11-year-old Aashvi Vashishtha had one minute to complete her world record attempt. Each rotation required her to maintain her balance and rhythm without letting the hoop fall. By the time the minute ended, the Ranchi schoolgirl had completed 80 rotations, a performance that earned her a place in Guinness World Records.
The achievement was marked by celebrations at her home on Thursday, when her record certificate and medal arrived. For Aashvi and her family, it was recognition of years of practice and a hobby she had gradually begun pursuing with a larger goal in mind.
A student of DAV Kapildev School, Aashvi made the attempt on May 3, 2026, on the school premises. Her performance was recorded on video as part of the record attempt. Maintaining her body’s balance while the hoop spun on her nose was the biggest challenge, but repeated practice helped her sustain the movement through the full minute.
This was not her first record. Wearing inline skates, Aashvi had earlier completed 397 anticlockwise rotations of a hula hoop on her nose in six minutes and 40 seconds, earning recognition from the Asia Book of Records. Another performance, in which she balanced on skates and completed 226 rotations in three minutes and 46 seconds, was recorded in the India Book of Records.
Aashvi said, "I began practising with a hula hoop about four or five years ago. Initially I enjoyed doing it with no record in mind. It was my parents and family members who encouraged me to keep improving." About six months ago, she decided to aim for a world record and began taking her practice more seriously.
The young achiever says her parents Rahul and Kavita Vashishtha have been her biggest support while her grandfather, Ashok Sharma, motivated her to stay committed to her goal. She has dedicated the Guinness World Record to her family members.
For Aashvi, the certificate now at home marks another step in a pursuit that began as a childhood hobby. The recognition has given her fresh motivation to keep practising and take her skill further to win more records and etch name in history again and again.
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