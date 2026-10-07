Barefoot, Draped In A Saree, Kavita Completes 1,600-Metre Trial Run For Home Guard Job In 6 Minutes 45 seconds
Daily wage worker and widowed mother Kavita runs barefoot in a saree, pursuing a home guard job to support her two school going children.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Ramgarh: Watching Kavita run 1,600 metres barefoot in a saree is to see how desperately she wants to step out of the cycle of deprivation. Her life has been steeped in utter poverty and the run she practices for, offers her hope of finding a way out. For her, the challenge goes far beyond a pair of shoes. There is her age - she is 39, there is the physical exhaustion amid the demands of raising two children besides the responsibility of keeping the hearth at home burning. She runs to live and give her children the barest minimum facilities to study and settle. She runs to compete for a home guard job, with the recruitment tests scheduled to begin later this month and hundreds of others vying for a place.
After the trial run, Kavita says she is hopeful of getting through. "My feet have sustained injuries because I had to run barefoot, and I am a little exhausted, but that is fine," she says. With a paltry income as a daily wager, providing alone for a family of five, including two growing children and in-laws, has not been a cakewalk. After losing her husband early in life, Kavita was left to hold the reins of her family in whichever way she could.
She set her eyes on the home guard recruitment, thinking that it would give her lasting respite from the struggle for money. She got going at the nearby ground, practising every day early in the morning, then managing household chores and finally reaching a workplace where she could earn her daily wages. Tuesday’s run was a trial in which Kavita, draped in a saree, completed 1,600 metres in an impressive six minutes and 45 seconds.
The practice trial was held to gauge the aspirants’ preparation, stamina and ability to compete in the final recruitment tests. The cut off timing was 10 minutes with a qualifier of eight minutes.
Like Kavita, many women aspirants ran wearing sarees, though there were many who were in proper track suit. The excitement on their faces, despite being burdened with family responsibilities, made these women stand out. But Kavita, from Soso village in the Dulmi area, drew attention because of her circumstances and her determination to approach the trial as if it were the final run.
“I had dreamt of joining as a home guard. This was not something I wanted to do only after my circumstances became tough. It was always there in my mind. So I did not mind getting onto the ground to practise ever since I realised that I needed a job to survive and give my children a good future,” says Kavita.
While her son is in Class 7, her daughter is studying in Class 8. “I work as a daily wager and manage my home. But I never stopped dreaming of wearing the uniform and serving as a home guard,” Kavita, who has completed her intermediate education, explains.
Her daily schedule begins at 3 am, when she reaches the nearby ground to practise with her children. Training sessions are also organised at intervals at a place a little farther away, but the distance makes attending difficult. “That is why I cannot attend the training sessions and choose to practise at the nearby ground,” says Kavita, gasping for breath after the run.
Kavita was not the only woman running at the practice session; many others also completed the trials in sarees. For most, it was about giving their best, even if they had neither the right gear nor regular training. All seemed upbeat about their attempt to do something for themselves. These women joined the run after finishing their household chores, while many had kept some work on hold until the run was complete.
The recruitment process for home guards in Ramgarh district is scheduled to take place from October 24 to November 5, with a total of 284 positions to be filled. In preparation for the physical test, a local academy organised a trial run featuring a 1,600-metre race at the district grounds, where both male and female candidates participated to assess their readiness.
The recruitment drive reserves 50 per cent of the positions for women, with an additional 5 per cent reservation specifically for widows and divorced women. Consequently, there is considerable enthusiasm among female candidates regarding this recruitment.
For the women who participated, it was an attempt to secure a job amid life’s challenges. But none seemed distracted during the run by the circumstances outside the ground. And Kavita shone like none other. Her effort was reflected on her face; her energy-sapped body still carried her forward. The sight of her running barefoot in a saree spoke volumes about how badly she wanted to create an identity for herself and a future for her children.
Also Read: