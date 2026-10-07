ETV Bharat / offbeat

Barefoot, Draped In A Saree, Kavita Completes 1,600-Metre Trial Run For Home Guard Job In 6 Minutes 45 seconds

Barefoot, Draped In A Saree, Kavita Completes 1,600-Metre Trial Run For Home Guard Job In 6 Minutes 45 seconds ( ETV Bharat )

Ramgarh: Watching Kavita run 1,600 metres barefoot in a saree is to see how desperately she wants to step out of the cycle of deprivation. Her life has been steeped in utter poverty and the run she practices for, offers her hope of finding a way out. For her, the challenge goes far beyond a pair of shoes. There is her age - she is 39, there is the physical exhaustion amid the demands of raising two children besides the responsibility of keeping the hearth at home burning. She runs to live and give her children the barest minimum facilities to study and settle. She runs to compete for a home guard job, with the recruitment tests scheduled to begin later this month and hundreds of others vying for a place.

After the trial run, Kavita says she is hopeful of getting through. "My feet have sustained injuries because I had to run barefoot, and I am a little exhausted, but that is fine," she says. With a paltry income as a daily wager, providing alone for a family of five, including two growing children and in-laws, has not been a cakewalk. After losing her husband early in life, Kavita was left to hold the reins of her family in whichever way she could. Kavita ran the trials with all her might (ETV Bharat) She set her eyes on the home guard recruitment, thinking that it would give her lasting respite from the struggle for money. She got going at the nearby ground, practising every day early in the morning, then managing household chores and finally reaching a workplace where she could earn her daily wages. Tuesday’s run was a trial in which Kavita, draped in a saree, completed 1,600 metres in an impressive six minutes and 45 seconds. The practice trial was held to gauge the aspirants’ preparation, stamina and ability to compete in the final recruitment tests. The cut off timing was 10 minutes with a qualifier of eight minutes. Like Kavita, many women aspirants ran wearing sarees, though there were many who were in proper track suit. The excitement on their faces, despite being burdened with family responsibilities, made these women stand out. But Kavita, from Soso village in the Dulmi area, drew attention because of her circumstances and her determination to approach the trial as if it were the final run.