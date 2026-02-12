Jharkhand Emerges As Frehwater Pearl Hub; Entrepreneurs Lead Rural Economic Shift
Aided by government schemes and technical training, the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth has transformed pearl farming into a profitable cottage industry.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand, hitherto known as a land of minerals and forests, is slowly carving out a niche for itself in freshwater pearl production. This vocation is flourishing in districts like Hazaribagh, Ranchi and Saraikela Kharsawan of Jharkhand and is emerging as a strong pillar of the rural economy.
Aided by government schemes and technical training, the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth has transformed pearl farming into a profitable cottage industry in the state, as a growing number of young people are now seeking self-reliance in this field.
The foundation for pearl production in Jharkhand was laid in 2019-20 when the state government launched it as a pilot project. Initially, the experiment was limited in scale but the results were encouraging. Pearl production using freshwater mussels in ponds proved that this activity was not only feasible but also economically profitable.
From there, the scheme gradually evolved into an organised structure and a complete ecosystem encompassing skill development, training, production and marketing.
Pearl production gained real momentum when Jharkhand was granted special recognition under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Hazaribagh was declared the state's first pearl production cluster with an investment of Rs 22 crore. This notification brought national recognition to the state besides strengthened confidence in the sector among farmers and youth. This cluster is now a hub for training, technical assistance, availability of oyster species and market linkages.
The production is primarily carried out using freshwater mussels. This technique involves surgically implanting a special nucleus into the mussels that are then kept in a pond or controlled reservoir for 12 to 18 months. With proper care, balanced water quality and precise technical procedures, a pearl develops gradually within the oyster. A single oyster typically produces one pearl which can fetch anywhere between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 rupees or more.
Experts say the biggest advantage of pearl farming is its low initial investment and high returns. Starting pearl production with approximately 1,000 oysters costs less than Rs 100,000. This business has the potential to generate profits of up to 10 times within three to four years. It has generated a lot of interest among small farmers, self-help groups (SHGs), women and rural youth.
Addressing the need for training, several specialised training centres have been established in Jharkhand. The most prominent among these is the Purti Agrotech Training Centre in Ranchi.
Established in 2024 with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, this centre has trained more than 132 farmers in advanced pearl production techniques. These farmers are now training others in their respective districts expanding the scope of knowledge exponentially.
Budhan Singh Purti, who runs the Purti Agrotech Centre, said that special emphasis is laid on the production of round pearls, which are in high demand and financially rewarding. “Surgical grafting and post-operative care for round pearls require extreme precision. Oyster survival, grafting cleanliness and post-operative management are crucial to round pearl production making it a specialised field,” he said.
Seeing the growing potential of pearl production, educational institutions have started imparting knowledge about this trade. St. Xavier's College in Ranchi has started certificate courses in pearl production, ranging from six months to one and a half years. These courses incorporate scientific principles as well as field training so that students can work directly on the ground after completing their studies.
Professor Ritesh Kumar Shukla of the College believes that pearl production is emerging as a new employment sector in Jharkhand. “This science-based farming will develop entrepreneurial skills among the youth. When academic knowledge and practical experience are combined, strong opportunities for self-employment are created,” he said.
A combination of government and private efforts has over 800 trained pearl growers operating in Jharkhand. This number is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.
Pearl farming has emerged as a major opportunity, especially for rural youth and women. This pond-based business can be started close to home and can curb the problem of migration. Women are becoming economically empowered by collectively adopting this farming through SHGs.
Instead of limiting this sector to just production, the focus now is on connecting it with processing, designing and marketing so that value addition takes place and farmers get better prices.
Experts believe that pearl production will give a new direction to Jharkhand's rural economy in the coming years. It will not only create jobs but also provide young people with opportunities to earn a respectable living in their own villages. These pearls are becoming a shining example of a self-reliant Jharkhand.
Sakshi, a resident of Dhanbad, chose pearl farming over a job after completing her graduation and is currently undergoing training. “I decided to pursue this profession after hearing about the promising earning potential in this field,” she said.
Budhan Singh Purti chose pearl farming after completing his mechanical engineering degree from National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Jamshedpur.