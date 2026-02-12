ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jharkhand Emerges As Frehwater Pearl Hub; Entrepreneurs Lead Rural Economic Shift

Ranchi: Jharkhand, hitherto known as a land of minerals and forests, is slowly carving out a niche for itself in freshwater pearl production. This vocation is flourishing in districts like Hazaribagh, Ranchi and Saraikela Kharsawan of Jharkhand and is emerging as a strong pillar of the rural economy.

Aided by government schemes and technical training, the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth has transformed pearl farming into a profitable cottage industry in the state, as a growing number of young people are now seeking self-reliance in this field.

The foundation for pearl production in Jharkhand was laid in 2019-20 when the state government launched it as a pilot project. Initially, the experiment was limited in scale but the results were encouraging. Pearl production using freshwater mussels in ponds proved that this activity was not only feasible but also economically profitable.

From there, the scheme gradually evolved into an organised structure and a complete ecosystem encompassing skill development, training, production and marketing.

Pearl production gained real momentum when Jharkhand was granted special recognition under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Hazaribagh was declared the state's first pearl production cluster with an investment of Rs 22 crore. This notification brought national recognition to the state besides strengthened confidence in the sector among farmers and youth. This cluster is now a hub for training, technical assistance, availability of oyster species and market linkages.

The production is primarily carried out using freshwater mussels. This technique involves surgically implanting a special nucleus into the mussels that are then kept in a pond or controlled reservoir for 12 to 18 months. With proper care, balanced water quality and precise technical procedures, a pearl develops gradually within the oyster. A single oyster typically produces one pearl which can fetch anywhere between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 rupees or more.

Experts say the biggest advantage of pearl farming is its low initial investment and high returns. Starting pearl production with approximately 1,000 oysters costs less than Rs 100,000. This business has the potential to generate profits of up to 10 times within three to four years. It has generated a lot of interest among small farmers, self-help groups (SHGs), women and rural youth.

Addressing the need for training, several specialised training centres have been established in Jharkhand. The most prominent among these is the Purti Agrotech Training Centre in Ranchi.

Established in 2024 with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, this centre has trained more than 132 farmers in advanced pearl production techniques. These farmers are now training others in their respective districts expanding the scope of knowledge exponentially.