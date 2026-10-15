ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dussehra 2026: From Mothers-In-Law To Daughters-In-Law, Women Continue Dhanbad’s 33-Year-Old Durga Puja

Women collecting donation for Durga puja celebrations ( ETV Bharat )

Dhanbad: Unlike most Durga puja celebrations across the country, here, women lead as organisers. But without compromising on their daily chores as homemakers and caregivers. The women of Srinagar in Dhanbad’s Putki step out to collect contributions for Durga Puja after ensuring that meals are cooked at home, children sent to school and the elderly taken care of. But this tradition come as a regular work for the women who have moulded themselves in the frames their mothers in-law created 33 years ago. From conducting the puja to the immersion of the goddess, the women do it all.

For Kumkum Ghosh, this responsibility carries a personal bond. Her late mother-in-law, Renuka Ghosh, started the Puja with other women in 1993. Today, Kumkum and the neighbourhood’s younger women organise the worship, making room for it alongside their families, jobs and other commitments. Thirty-three years after it began, the celebration continues under women’s leadership, with its arrangements passing from one generation to the next.

Preparations for the celebrations begin a few days ahead of Dussehra (ETV Bharat) The Puja grew out of a difficulty the women faced each festive season. To offer prayers and take part in pushpanjali, they had to visit the temple at Putki market. The crowds were often so large that they struggled to worship properly. Renuka and other women decided that their own neighbourhood should have a Durga Puja, giving residents a place to gather and pray close to home. A women’s committee was formed to organise it. What began as a practical response to crowded worship turned into a committed responsibility sustained by women from different families and castes. “Our mothers-in-law and the elderly women of our families started this Puja. We have now taken over the responsibility. All of us collect contributions together and organise the worship. It feels wonderful to carry forward a tradition begun by our mothers-in-law,” said committee member Kumkum Ghosh. Much of that work starts well before the festivities. For a month to a month and a half, the women visit residents and businesses in Srinagar, Putki market and nearby areas to seek contributions. The Puja is organised with a budget of about Rs 2 lakh, supported by donations from local people. From Mothers-In-Law To Daughters-In-Law, Women Keep Dhanbad’s 33-Year-Old Durga Puja Tradition Alive (ETV Bharat) Finding time for these visits requires planning. Some women have jobs or other work to attend to; others must arrange their day around children and household responsibilities. After finishing their morning chores, they set out to collect funds and attend to preparations.