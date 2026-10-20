Dhanbad’s Durga Puja: When A Lakh Plants Turn A Coal Country Green, Champion Cause Of Nature
A Durga Puja pandal in Dhansar uses nearly one lakh plants, according to organisers, to encourage environmental awareness in the coal belt, reports Narendra Nishad.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Dhanbad: In a landscape identified with coal mines, dust and industry, a Durga Puja pandal in Dhansar is drawing attention to something the coal belt needs more of - greenery. Nearly one lakh plants have been used to decorate the pandal, to make a message of environmental protection loud and clear, say members of the organising committee. Besides, they say, such themes infuse a sense of awareness among people, and remain as a part of festive memory for all times to come.
For devotees arriving to offer prayers to Goddess Durga, the plants have become the added attraction. They also give the familiar ritual of visiting a Puja pandal another purpose - a moment to consider the place of trees and plants in everyday life, particularly in a region where mining is central to the economy.
Puja committee member Amit Kumar said the organisers had chosen an eco-friendly theme to help people understand why protecting the environment matters.
“This time, the committee has prepared the Puja pandal on an eco-friendly theme, decorating it with nearly one lakh plants. Our aim is to make people aware of the importance of environmental conservation. The way trees are being cut down has an adverse effect on nature. We want people to understand the importance of plants and play their part in protecting the environment,” he said.
Durga Puja pandals often draw visitors with elaborate structures, artistic decoration and lighting. At Dhansar, the organisers have made plants a central part of that visual appeal, linking the celebration to a concern that extends beyond the festival.
The setting gives the message particular relevance. In Dhanbad and the surrounding coalfields, mining and environmental management remain closely connected challenges. Protecting existing greenery, planting more trees and caring for them are responsibilities that the pandal seeks to bring into public discussion.
For visitor Sushmita Kumari, the use of plants made the pandal stand out. “This Puja pandal is very special. It felt lovely to see it. Through the plants, an effort has been made to explain how important trees and plants are in our lives. Everyone should come forward to protect the environment,” she said.
Another devotee, Tannu Gupta, said the decoration helped her feel a connection with nature even amid the festivities.
“It feels wonderful to be here. The way the idol of Goddess Durga and the pandal have been decorated with trees and plants makes us feel connected to nature. Only when the environment is protected will we be able to breathe clean air. This initiative helps make people aware,” she said.
Visitors praised the committee for using a religious gathering to take the message to a wider audience. Their appeal was also practical - people should plant more saplings and care for them so that future generations can inherit a cleaner environment.
In Dhansar, the greenery has brought an environmental concern into a space of worship and celebration. The appeal to devotees is simple enough to carry home - grow plants, protect them and make room for nature beyond the Puja pandal.
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