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Dhanbad’s Durga Puja: When A Lakh Plants Turn A Coal Country Green, Champion Cause Of Nature

A Lakh Plants In Coal Country: Dhanbad’s Durga Puja Sends A Green Message ( ETV Bharat )

Dhanbad: In a landscape identified with coal mines, dust and industry, a Durga Puja pandal in Dhansar is drawing attention to something the coal belt needs more of - greenery. Nearly one lakh plants have been used to decorate the pandal, to make a message of environmental protection loud and clear, say members of the organising committee. Besides, they say, such themes infuse a sense of awareness among people, and remain as a part of festive memory for all times to come.

For devotees arriving to offer prayers to Goddess Durga, the plants have become the added attraction. They also give the familiar ritual of visiting a Puja pandal another purpose - a moment to consider the place of trees and plants in everyday life, particularly in a region where mining is central to the economy.

A Lakh Plants In Coal Country: Dhanbad’s Durga Puja Sends A Green Message (ETV Bharat) Puja committee member Amit Kumar said the organisers had chosen an eco-friendly theme to help people understand why protecting the environment matters. “This time, the committee has prepared the Puja pandal on an eco-friendly theme, decorating it with nearly one lakh plants. Our aim is to make people aware of the importance of environmental conservation. The way trees are being cut down has an adverse effect on nature. We want people to understand the importance of plants and play their part in protecting the environment,” he said. A Lakh Plants In Coal Country: Dhanbad’s Durga Puja Sends A Green Message (ETV Bharat) Durga Puja pandals often draw visitors with elaborate structures, artistic decoration and lighting. At Dhansar, the organisers have made plants a central part of that visual appeal, linking the celebration to a concern that extends beyond the festival. The setting gives the message particular relevance. In Dhanbad and the surrounding coalfields, mining and environmental management remain closely connected challenges. Protecting existing greenery, planting more trees and caring for them are responsibilities that the pandal seeks to bring into public discussion. A Lakh Plants In Coal Country: Dhanbad’s Durga Puja Sends A Green Message (ETV Bharat)