83-Year-Old Jaya Jaitly Defeats Breast Cancer, Inspires Women To Prioritise Health

New Delhi: Cancer remains a major challenge across the world, but increasing awareness has encouraged patients to face it bravely and overcome it. Among the many survivors who inspire others with their courage and resilience is 83-year-old social activist Jaya Jaitly, who has successfully battled breast cancer.

Speaking to ETV Bharat at an event marking Cancer Awareness Day on November 7, Jaitly shared her experience of being diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in May 2024. A close associate of former Union Defence Minister George Fernandes, Jaitly said she discovered a lump during a routine health check-up before a planned foreign trip.

83-Year-Old Jaya Jaitly Defeats Breast Cancer (ETV Bharat)

Instead of panicking, she viewed it as a new life experience and began treatment at the Apollo Athena Women's Cancer Centre. Over the course of a year and a half, she defeated cancer through 29 chemotherapy sessions, three surgeries, and a balanced diet. She explained that she remained fully focused on her treatment, following the doctors' instructions.

"I am 83 years old. When I was diagnosed, I was 82. Since completing my treatment in May this year, I have been doing well and have no problems. Cancer no longer poses any problems," she said.