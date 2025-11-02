83-Year-Old Jaya Jaitly Defeats Breast Cancer, Inspires Women To Prioritise Health
Social activist Jaya Jaitly has successfully survived breast cancer through 29 chemotherapy sessions, three surgeries, and a balanced diet.
New Delhi: Cancer remains a major challenge across the world, but increasing awareness has encouraged patients to face it bravely and overcome it. Among the many survivors who inspire others with their courage and resilience is 83-year-old social activist Jaya Jaitly, who has successfully battled breast cancer.
Speaking to ETV Bharat at an event marking Cancer Awareness Day on November 7, Jaitly shared her experience of being diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in May 2024. A close associate of former Union Defence Minister George Fernandes, Jaitly said she discovered a lump during a routine health check-up before a planned foreign trip.
Instead of panicking, she viewed it as a new life experience and began treatment at the Apollo Athena Women's Cancer Centre. Over the course of a year and a half, she defeated cancer through 29 chemotherapy sessions, three surgeries, and a balanced diet. She explained that she remained fully focused on her treatment, following the doctors' instructions.
"I am 83 years old. When I was diagnosed, I was 82. Since completing my treatment in May this year, I have been doing well and have no problems. Cancer no longer poses any problems," she said.
Under the guidance of Dr Ramesh Sarin and Dr Geeta Kadayaprath, she has successfully completed her treatment. Jaitly said that she now wishes to share her experience with other women to help them overcome fear and stigma.
"Cancer isn't the end of anything, but rather a new beginning, one we must fight with strength and positivity,” she said. She further said, "Any non-painful lump in the breast should never be ignored. Early detection can save lives."
Dr Geeta Kadayaprath, Lead Breast Surgical Oncology at Apollo Athena Women's Cancer Centre, Delhi, said that early diagnosis can save lives.
According to Globocan, an online database providing global cancer statistics, breast cancer cases and related mortality rates have increased among Indian women.
According to the statistics, breast cancer accounts for 13.5 per cent of all new cancer cases, and the total number of deaths due to it has increased to 10.6 per cent. Despite the rising burden, only 1.6 per cent of women aged 30-69 undergo screening for breast cancer.
