Jauhar Beyond Rajasthan: When Hundreds Of Kshatriya Women In Bihar Silently Sacrificed Life At Rewal Garh
In a besieged fort of medieval Bihar, over 700 women followed Queen Chandravati Kunwar into flames, choosing honour over captivity as enemy forces closed in.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
By Ratnesh Kumar
Gaya: They were brave, courageous, and held self-respect and dignity close to their hearts. So, succumbing to the enemy’s harassment tactics or captivity after their ruler’s loss in any battle was never a choice for those hundreds of women in Revai village, Bihar. What they instead chose was sacrificing their lives - jumping off the fort into a well of fire. For them, that defined Jauhar.
Usually associated with Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, the fact that hundreds of women in this Bihar village had also mass self-immolated in Jauhar remains largely unheard beyond local memory, though a temple there stands as testimony to another haunting chapter of sacrifice.
Revai (formerly Rewal Garh) is today known for the Jauhar Temple or Sati Temple, which witnessed mass self-immolation in the 14th century when more than 700 women chose fire over captivity.
According to the Gaya Gazetteer and local historians, Rewal Garh was ruled by King Raghuvansh Singh Hada of the Parmar dynasty. During the aggressive territorial expansion of the Tughlaq dynasty, the Muslim rulers attacked the Parmar fort after camping in nearby Lashkarganj.
Despite putting up a valiant fight, the king was martyred in the battle. With enemy troops closing in around the fort, the captivity of women was imminent.
The women inside the besieged fort refused to surrender. Motivated by Queen Chandravati Kunwar, they picked up weapons and resisted the invaders for as long as they could. But when they knew that things were going out of their hands, the queen made a decision that was unanimously accepted.
A massive fire pit was prepared beneath the palace. Dressed in ceremonial attire, the women worshipped their family deity, raised the slogan of ‘Jai Bhavani,’ and one by one, leapt into the flames because they chose death over dishonour.
“The queen, along with 700 other women, jumped from atop the palace into the fire pit,” informed Mukesh Kumar Singh, a local teacher. This act became one of Bihar’s largest recorded Jauhar sacrifices, he added.
Today, the Jauhar Temple stands on the ruins of Rewal Garh Fort. Within the fort are ancient stone carvings that depict warrior women jumping into fire and symbols of sacrifice across the walls.
The temple was renovated in 1959, but the emotions associated with the tragedy remain raw.
“Even today, when the ground is excavated here, human bones are found,” said historian Prem Prakash Singh, adding, “Rewai is a living research site of medieval history.”
For present-day residents, the temple remains a place of faith. Locals visit the temple before weddings, tonsure ceremonies and major life events. During Chaitra fairs and Ram Navami, the air fills with chants of ‘Jai Bhavani.’
“This area has a rich history that describes the bravery of Kshatriya women,” says elderly villager Satyendra Singh.
The story of Queen Chandravati Kunwar and King Raghuvansh Singh Hada survives even today through folk songs, passed down through generations among Parmar descendants, who believe the royal couple are their ancestors.
However, unlike Chittorgarh’s Jauhar, Rewal Garh’s sacrifice never found national recognition. Scholars feel a lack of archaeological documentation is responsible for the saga remaining confined to regional history.
British-era records, though, mention the Tughlaq attack and the mass self-immolation that followed.
“Rewal Garh is Bihar’s Chittorgarh. Here, hundreds of women chose self-immolation to protect their honour, faith, and dignity over humiliation and torture at the hands of the enemy,” says archaeologist Dr. Shatrughan Dangi.
The story of Rewal Garh is hidden from textbooks, but it is alive in the memory of villagers and people in the surrounding areas - of how women refused to be conquered, of courage that outlived kingdoms, and of the ultimate sacrifice.
Historians believe something as priceless as Rewal Garh must be explored, documented and remembered.
