Jauhar Beyond Rajasthan: When Hundreds Of Kshatriya Women In Bihar Silently Sacrificed Life At Rewal Garh

By Ratnesh Kumar

Gaya: They were brave, courageous, and held self-respect and dignity close to their hearts. So, succumbing to the enemy’s harassment tactics or captivity after their ruler’s loss in any battle was never a choice for those hundreds of women in Revai village, Bihar. What they instead chose was sacrificing their lives - jumping off the fort into a well of fire. For them, that defined Jauhar.

Usually associated with Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, the fact that hundreds of women in this Bihar village had also mass self-immolated in Jauhar remains largely unheard beyond local memory, though a temple there stands as testimony to another haunting chapter of sacrifice.

Revai (formerly Rewal Garh) is today known for the Jauhar Temple or Sati Temple, which witnessed mass self-immolation in the 14th century when more than 700 women chose fire over captivity.

According to the Gaya Gazetteer and local historians, Rewal Garh was ruled by King Raghuvansh Singh Hada of the Parmar dynasty. During the aggressive territorial expansion of the Tughlaq dynasty, the Muslim rulers attacked the Parmar fort after camping in nearby Lashkarganj.

Despite putting up a valiant fight, the king was martyred in the battle. With enemy troops closing in around the fort, the captivity of women was imminent.

The women inside the besieged fort refused to surrender. Motivated by Queen Chandravati Kunwar, they picked up weapons and resisted the invaders for as long as they could. But when they knew that things were going out of their hands, the queen made a decision that was unanimously accepted.