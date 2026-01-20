ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jan Aushadhi Kendra Operator From Remote Hazaribagh Village Invited To Witness Republic Day Parade

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Hazaribagh’s Charhi, which is run by Rakhi Sinha, ranks second in the entire state. After receiving the invitation, her entire village is buzzing with excitement over the recognition that she has got for her excellent work.

She was tasked with running a centre under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) and has achieved remarkable success across the state, earning her recognition in Delhi. It is because of her that a remote place like Charhi has got recognition, as she made efforts to provide affordable and quality medicines to the public under the PMBJP.

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand): It will be a dream come true for Rakhi Sinha of Charhi in the remote Churuchu block of Hazaribagh when she witnesses the Republic Day parade on January 26 in New Delhi. She is among the 10 selected operators of Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra operators from Jharkhand who have been invited to attend the event.

Rakhi disclosed that her dream coming true is not a small thing for her. Her train tickets and other preparations are in order, and the reporting time is set for January 24 at Delhi.

The locals say this isn't just the result of Rakhi’s hard work, but rather a testament to the positive changes in healthcare delivery in the rural areas like Charhi. They claim the opening of the Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Charhi has brought about a significant change in the lives of villagers. They now have access to medicines at very low prices. What used to cost thousands of rupees for a monthly medication regimen has now been reduced by more than 75%.

The chemists at the medicine shops are also of the view that the Jan Aushadhi Kendra is serving as a lifeline for the people suffering from conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and asthma. They said a woman from Charhi is executing the scheme efficiently by providing medicines to patients in remote rural areas. The locals are happy that Rakhi is being invited to witness the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

Rakhi is seen as a shining example of women empowerment. She was entrusted with the responsibility of executing a central government scheme in a remote rural area like Charhi, which she has done efficiently.

The PMBJP is an initiative of the Government of India to make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, including the poor and underprivileged, in the country, thereby reducing healthcare expenditure through special stores called Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which provide medicines at 50% to 90% lower prices than branded medicines.