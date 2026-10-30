ETV Bharat / offbeat

At 20, Autistic Musician From Jamshedpur Ashutosh Panigrahi Earns Asia Book Of Records Recognition

Musician Ashutosh Panigrahi with his mother ( ETV Bharat )

Jamshedpur: When Ashutosh Panigrahi speaks about music, he does with caution. But the moment he utters the name of his Guru, he consciously touches his ears, a mark of respect usually pupils show, with reverence for the teachers. "It took me three minutes and 47 seconds to present the 'pakad' (a term in classical music for signature phrases) of 50 Hindustani classical ragas and I got into the Asia Book of Records," says the 20-year-old from Jamshedpur.

Born with Autism Spectrum Disorder, the youngster credits his teacher and mother for his achievement. "Behind my record were years of learning, a teacher who recognised my ability and my mother who supported me throughout," says the musician who aims to become a classical music teacher. But his aims are not limited, for, he looks at abacus teaching and powerlifting as career options in a few years from now.

Ashutosh Panigrahi (ETV Bharat) Ashutosh has also entered his name in the India Book of Records in music. Certificates and medals from both organisations have reached him and he proudly holds them close to his heart. In October 2026, Ashutosh performed the 'pakad', to identify 50 different ragas before his teacher, Pawan Kumar Chaubey. He completed the presentation in three minutes and 47 seconds and created record. He says he has loved music since childhood with a particular interest in Hindustani classical music. "Having learnt more than 50 ragas, I want to pass that knowledge on to students one day," he says. His mother, Nivedita, remembers how his formal training began. At a music competition during his childhood, Chaubey noticed his talent and offered to teach him. That encounter gave Ashutosh an opportunity to develop an interest that was already his favourite. Asia Book Of Records certificate (ETV Bharat) "We were told since the day Ashutosh was born that he has ASD. So it was natural for us to worry about his education but God has His ways. His talent was noticed and today he is a record holder," says a proud mother.