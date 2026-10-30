At 20, Autistic Musician From Jamshedpur Ashutosh Panigrahi Earns Asia Book Of Records Recognition
The 20-year-old earned record recognition by presenting signature phrases of 50 ragas in under four minutes. The autistic musician now dreams of teaching classical music
Published : October 30, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
Jamshedpur: When Ashutosh Panigrahi speaks about music, he does with caution. But the moment he utters the name of his Guru, he consciously touches his ears, a mark of respect usually pupils show, with reverence for the teachers. "It took me three minutes and 47 seconds to present the 'pakad' (a term in classical music for signature phrases) of 50 Hindustani classical ragas and I got into the Asia Book of Records," says the 20-year-old from Jamshedpur.
Born with Autism Spectrum Disorder, the youngster credits his teacher and mother for his achievement. "Behind my record were years of learning, a teacher who recognised my ability and my mother who supported me throughout," says the musician who aims to become a classical music teacher. But his aims are not limited, for, he looks at abacus teaching and powerlifting as career options in a few years from now.
Ashutosh has also entered his name in the India Book of Records in music. Certificates and medals from both organisations have reached him and he proudly holds them close to his heart.
In October 2026, Ashutosh performed the 'pakad', to identify 50 different ragas before his teacher, Pawan Kumar Chaubey. He completed the presentation in three minutes and 47 seconds and created record.
He says he has loved music since childhood with a particular interest in Hindustani classical music. "Having learnt more than 50 ragas, I want to pass that knowledge on to students one day," he says.
His mother, Nivedita, remembers how his formal training began. At a music competition during his childhood, Chaubey noticed his talent and offered to teach him. That encounter gave Ashutosh an opportunity to develop an interest that was already his favourite.
"We were told since the day Ashutosh was born that he has ASD. So it was natural for us to worry about his education but God has His ways. His talent was noticed and today he is a record holder," says a proud mother.
Lessons with teacher Chaubey helped him build his understanding of ragas. Speaking about Ashutosh, his teacher says, "He has exceptional memory and can recall things learnt long ago with remarkable clarity."
Chaubey says teaching him initially presented challenges, but Ashutosh took readily to the lessons. As their work together progressed, his ability to retain what he had learnt became one of his strengths.
His music has also taken him beyond Jamshedpur. Ashutosh has performed Hindustani classical music at Assi Ghat in Varanasi, where his presentation drew appreciation.
Nivedita is delighted that her son’s talent has brought him recognition. For her, the certificates acknowledge the ability she has watched him develop over the years. "Music is not the only field in which Ashutosh has earned a place in the record books. In 2023, he received India Book of Records recognition for an achievement in abacus-based mathematical calculation," she informs.
The latest recognition adds to those accomplishments, but his next goal is rooted in the music lessons that shaped him. Ashutosh wants to teach classical music, taking the ragas he has learnt into a classroom of his own.
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