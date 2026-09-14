ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jamnagar Resident Has Transformed His House Into Unique Ganesh Museum

Jamnagar: A resident of Jamnagar has a unique collection of statues of Lord Ganesh and other articles associated with his worship. Dilip Dhruv of Pancheshwar Tower area of the city has transformed his home into a unique museum of idols of Lord Ganesh. He has been collecting various items and idols related to the deity for the last 40 years. Decades of hard work and patience have led to him amassing a vast collection of about 3,000 artifacts related to the deity.

This extensive collection encompasses a wide variety of materials and forms. There are approximately 800 idols of Lord Ganesh alone. The collection also includes around 200 Ganpati key chains, 500 photographs of Ganpati Bappa including those in wooden frames, books on Ganpati and many other items.

Dilip explained, "My unique collection is quite diverse. I have idols of Lord Ganesh made from various materials including silver, wood, glass and thermocol. The idols are of various sizes with the smallest being just two inches tall and the largest being 2.5 feet in height."

Rather than keeping this remarkable and long-accumulated collection to himself, he has opened the gallery in his home to the public. A large number of people visit his home to view the collection where they also gain a deeper understanding of the form and significance of the Hindu deity.

Every year, people eagerly await Ganesh Utsav to bring home unique idols that are installed and worshipped before finally immersing them. However, Dilip does not believe in the practice of idol immersion.