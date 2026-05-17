ETV Bharat / offbeat

11 Years On Two Wheels: How A Jamnagar Doctor Built A Cycling Community

Jamnagar: At a time when rising fuel prices and environmental concerns are forcing people to rethink their lifestyles, a doctor in Gujarat’s Jamnagar has quietly pedalled his way into becoming a symbol of fitness, sustainability and responsible living.

For the past 11 years, a doctor, Rajendra Virani, has relied almost entirely on a bicycle for his daily commute and professional engagements, avoiding cars and motorbikes despite changing weather conditions and hectic schedules. What began as a simple hobby has now evolved into a larger movement through the 'Jamnagar Cycling Club', which today has nearly 400 members promoting fitness, fuel conservation and eco-friendly living.

Speaking about how he developed an interest in cycling, Dr Virani said he was inspired after meeting Shreyas Negi, an Army officer and cycling enthusiast. Dr Rajendra Virani explains his passion, "After coming in contact with Shreyas Negi, we decided to form a cycling group. Gradually, people started joining the group, and today the Jamnagar Cycling Club has nearly 400 members."

According to Dr Virani, members of the club begin cycling at around 6 AM every day and cover distances of 30 to 40 kilometres by 8 AM. “Additionally, the club organises regular marathons and triathlons (which include swimming, cycling, and running), as well as 300, 400, 600, and 1200-kilometre cycling events."

A resident of Valkeshwari Nagari in Jamnagar, Dr Virani said his hospital is located around 1.5 kilometres from his residence, and he prefers travelling there only by bicycle. Whether it is heavy monsoon rain, intense summer heat or winter cold, he continues using his bicycle for hospital visits, professional commitments and meetings with senior doctors, he said.