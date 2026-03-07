ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jammu’s Anamika Sharma Honours Martyred Brother, Begins Handcrafted Clothing Business In His Name

Kullu: Grief has a way of breaking people, but sometimes it also helps rebuild life in unexpected ways. Like in case of 25-year-old Anamika Sharma from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. The loss of her brother in a terror encounter shattered her world some time back but she made that her strength to stitch back her life, literally through handmade art and entrepreneurship.

At the bustling stalls of the Gandhi Crafts Bazaar in Kullu, visitors are drawn not just to colourful hand-painted garments but also get a glimpse into the moving stories behind the artists showcasing their work. The young artisan behind one of the stalls, Anamika Sharma, runs a small enterprise called Deepak Creations, named in memory of her brother, Deepak, who served as a sub-inspector in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Jammu's Anamika Sharma Honours Martyred Brother, Begins Handcrafted Clothing Business In His Name

Try to peep into the unseen scars of her life or nudge her to speak out and there comes a gripping story of how her entrepreneurship journey started. Until early 2024, Anamika’s life followed a very different path. She was in Delhi preparing for the Union Public Service Commission Examination, hoping to build a career in the civil services. But on April 3, 2024, tragedy struck when her brother Deepak was martyred during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.

The sudden loss left Anamika devastated. The shock left her in a world of solitude where she could no longer focus on her studies. Doctors later advised her to seek therapy and keep herself engaged in creative activities to recover from the trauma.