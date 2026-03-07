Jammu’s Anamika Sharma Honours Martyred Brother, Begins Handcrafted Clothing Business In His Name
After losing her police officer brother in a terror encounter, Udhampur’s Anamika Sharma built Deepak Creations, turning grief into entrepreneurship and providing livelihoods to women.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Kullu: Grief has a way of breaking people, but sometimes it also helps rebuild life in unexpected ways. Like in case of 25-year-old Anamika Sharma from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. The loss of her brother in a terror encounter shattered her world some time back but she made that her strength to stitch back her life, literally through handmade art and entrepreneurship.
At the bustling stalls of the Gandhi Crafts Bazaar in Kullu, visitors are drawn not just to colourful hand-painted garments but also get a glimpse into the moving stories behind the artists showcasing their work. The young artisan behind one of the stalls, Anamika Sharma, runs a small enterprise called Deepak Creations, named in memory of her brother, Deepak, who served as a sub-inspector in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Try to peep into the unseen scars of her life or nudge her to speak out and there comes a gripping story of how her entrepreneurship journey started. Until early 2024, Anamika’s life followed a very different path. She was in Delhi preparing for the Union Public Service Commission Examination, hoping to build a career in the civil services. But on April 3, 2024, tragedy struck when her brother Deepak was martyred during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.
The sudden loss left Anamika devastated. The shock left her in a world of solitude where she could no longer focus on her studies. Doctors later advised her to seek therapy and keep herself engaged in creative activities to recover from the trauma.
Following their advice, Anamika began experimenting with painting and craftwork at home. With the support of her mother, she started translating her caged emotions into colours, canvas and hand embroidery. What began as a way to cope with grief slowly evolved into something much larger.
“In the beginning, it was just an attempt to calm my mind, but gradually this hobby turned into my purpose in life,” Anamika recalls.
Since she was determined to keep her brother’s memory alive, she launched Deepak Creations in September 2024. Through the enterprise, she creates hand-painted and embroidered designs on garments such as suits, shirts and dresses. Each piece carries vibrant artistic patterns, making every item unique.
For the first time, Anamika has brought her work to a wider audience by participating in the Gandhi Crafts Bazaar in Kullu. The response from visitors has been encouraging, with many appreciating the creativity and emotional story behind the products.
Most of her products are priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000, depending on the design and detailing. She also accepts online orders, and she currently receives around 15 to 20 orders every month. The business now generates an income of nearly Rs 45,000 per month.
Beyond personal recovery, Anamika’s initiative has also created opportunities for other women. She has engaged eight women who work from their homes, completing embroidery and design tasks based on incoming orders. Each of them earns over Rs 10,000 per month, allowing them to support their families while managing household responsibilities.
Anamika also ensures that no piece of fabric goes waste. Leftover material is transformed into small products such as handkerchiefs and gift items. "I am conscious and committed to sustainability and creativity," she adds.
For her, the venture represents much more than financial independence. Every garment and embroidered pattern she makes is a tribute to the brother whose memory inspired her journey.
