ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kashmir: When Water Powers Tradition, Keeping The Wheels Of Life Turning

Wani's water-powered mill is probably one of the last such mills withstanding the onslaught by modern mills powered by electricity. It also stands out from routine mills that exclusively ground flour. Wani grinds diverse grains and crops in his mill ranging from mustard oil, spices including chilli besides rice and maize flour. The septuagenarian has been working at the mill for the last forty years.

“Here, the customer gets more oil on time than in the electric mill. At the same time, the sweetness and color of the oil produced here are also more refined and better”.

“When there is a power outage in the electric mill, the oil in it dries up and the customer does not get the right amount of oil from the mustard seeds. But there is no such issue at my mill,” Wani proudly says inside his water-powered mill at Bamdoora village of Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The traditional mill uses an iron oil press which rotates with the help of the fast flow of water to ground the produce. There is a separate section consisting of two flat and compatible stones to grind flour.

A view of the water mill at Bamdoora (ETV Bharat)

Nowadays, such traditional mills have been replaced by modern day machines. In Jammu and Kashmir too, such windmills are a handful in number.

Customers coming to the mill to extract mustard oil said that there is a significant difference between the oil produced by this water mill and the one produced by a power-operated counterpart.

Mustard oil extracted at Muhammad Abdullah Wani's water mill at Bamdoora (ETV Bharat)

“On the one hand, the taste of the oil is different, on the other hand, the amount of oil produced is also more than that of an electric mill,” said Muhammad Akbar Shergojri, a customer.

Wani's eldest son, Javed Ahmed Wani also offers his father equal support at the mill. Whether it is to take care of the flow of water required for the mill or to fix any fault in the mill for some reason, Javed is always there to help his father.

A view of the water mill at Bamdoora (ETV Bharat)

“It will be my effort to continue this family business after my father. There is no doubt that in the fast-paced era, the number of such water-powered mills has decreased, but those who are aware of the importance of water mills do not go anywhere,” he said. He said that he wants to strengthen the infrastructure of the mill in the future to continue his father's legacy and preserve the culture. “But I need the cooperation of the concerned department,” he said.

Wani said that there is no room for adulteration in anything ground here. “People grind any edible item in front of their eyes and take it away”.

A view of the water mill at Bamdoora (ETV Bharat)

In the current age of technology, the traditional water-powered mills in the valley have been pushed to oblivion. However, Wani's mill at Bamdoora continues to be a connecting link between the past and future and an important part of the Kashmiri culture until the recent past.