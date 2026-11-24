ETV Bharat / offbeat

Two Winters Later, Bangladesh’s Jaggery Makers Bring A Missed Taste Back To Jalpaiguri

Rahim busy making jaggery ( ETV Bharat )

Jalpaiguri: For two winters, Uttar Roy went without a taste he always looked forward to. The date palms still stood in Dudhiya, his village in Jalpaiguri. The sap still gathered in the trees. But Abdur Rahim, the artisan from Bangladesh who knew how to turn it into jaggery, could not make the trip. This winter, Rahim is back. And in Dudhiya, there are people who come to him for jaggery while it is still warm, to eat with hot rotis.

For Roy, what makes the jaggery special is that he knows exactly where it comes from. “We are able to enjoy authentic date-palm jaggery precisely because people like Rahim come here from Bangladesh. They prepare the jaggery using sap from our own date-palm trees. For the past two years, they couldn’t come, so we went without it. Now, we are once again able to enjoy jaggery made from the sap of our own trees, and they, in turn, are able to earn a living,” says Roy.

Jaggery being poured into containers (ETV Bharat) Rahim has been coming to Dudhiya, in the Gajoldoba area of Jalpaiguri’s Rajganj block, for 13 years. He travels from Rajshahi in Bangladesh to collect sap and make jaggery during the winter. Over the years, villagers grew accustomed to seeing him at work and to the smell of sap boiling early in the morning. When he stopped coming in 2024, it was the first winter in years that many went without the jaggery they were used to. Then another winter passed. This time, Rahim secured a visa and made the journey with two fellow artisans from Rajshahi, Mohammad Hossain Ali and Mohammad Jinnat Ali. The interruption was believed to be due to political instability in Bangladesh and strains in relations between Delhi and Dhaka. “I come to India every winter. For 13 years, I have been visiting Dudhia village specifically to make date palm jaggery. Due to the instability in Bangladesh starting in 2024, obtaining visas for travel to India became impossible, so I couldn’t come for two years. Now that the situation has somewhat normalised, the three of us have returned,” Rahim says. By the time the village begins to stir, the three men have already put in hours of work. They reach the date palms well before 4 am and collect the sap that has dripped into pots tied to the trunks. On a typical day, they go to 100 to 120 trees in and around Dudhiya, gathering between 250 and 300 litres of sap. Then they set it to boil. As it slowly thickens and turns golden, the smell permeates through the village. Hours of collecting and boiling yield about 50 to 60 kg of jaggery a day. Rahim says they share some with local residents and sell the rest. "There are plenty of date palms in the area, but few people still have the skills to draw the sap and boil it down," says Rahim.