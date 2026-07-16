ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jaivik Didis Are Transforming Ranchi's Agricultural Landscape

Ranchi: Rural women in the Nagdi block of Ranchi have carved out an identity for themselves by taking up organic farming in a big way. They have come to be known as ‘Jaivik Didis’ in the villages.

After receiving training from government institutions, these women are now preparing organic fertilisers and natural pesticides like jeevamrit, ghanjivamrit, vermicompost, NADEP compost, earthworm compost, brahmastra, neemastra and agniastra at their homes. Furthermore, they are now training other women and guiding them towards achieving self-reliance.

Barsa, Sarna, Toli and Tusmu villages of Nagdi block tell an inspiring story of rural transformation. The women here are proving that given the right guidance, training and opportunities, they can not only transform their economic situation but also agriculture.

Devaki Devi is one of the key forces behind this transformation. She owns approximately 25 decimals of land while she takes approximately two acres on lease. She practices organic farming throughout the year. After receiving training, she did away with the chemical fertilizers and adopted a completely organic approach.

She disclosed, “Organic farming is cost-effective and maintains the soil's fertility over a long period. Most importantly, the vegetables and grains produced are safe for health.” She teaches other women how to make and use organic fertilizer.

Block Resource Person (BRP) Ashok Kumar disclosed that out of 1,290 farmers in the area, more than 500 have fully adopted organic farming and are earning good income along with an improved production. This includes a large number of women who are now also training women in organic farming in other blocks as well.