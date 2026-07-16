Jaivik Didis Are Transforming Ranchi's Agricultural Landscape
Along with organic farming, these women from Nagdi block are now preparing organic fertilisers and natural pesticides while also training more women from other villages.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Ranchi: Rural women in the Nagdi block of Ranchi have carved out an identity for themselves by taking up organic farming in a big way. They have come to be known as ‘Jaivik Didis’ in the villages.
After receiving training from government institutions, these women are now preparing organic fertilisers and natural pesticides like jeevamrit, ghanjivamrit, vermicompost, NADEP compost, earthworm compost, brahmastra, neemastra and agniastra at their homes. Furthermore, they are now training other women and guiding them towards achieving self-reliance.
Barsa, Sarna, Toli and Tusmu villages of Nagdi block tell an inspiring story of rural transformation. The women here are proving that given the right guidance, training and opportunities, they can not only transform their economic situation but also agriculture.
Devaki Devi is one of the key forces behind this transformation. She owns approximately 25 decimals of land while she takes approximately two acres on lease. She practices organic farming throughout the year. After receiving training, she did away with the chemical fertilizers and adopted a completely organic approach.
She disclosed, “Organic farming is cost-effective and maintains the soil's fertility over a long period. Most importantly, the vegetables and grains produced are safe for health.” She teaches other women how to make and use organic fertilizer.
Block Resource Person (BRP) Ashok Kumar disclosed that out of 1,290 farmers in the area, more than 500 have fully adopted organic farming and are earning good income along with an improved production. This includes a large number of women who are now also training women in organic farming in other blocks as well.
He said, “The demand for organically grown vegetables is steadily increasing in Ranchi markets and consumers are increasingly preferring organic products over those grown with chemical fertilizers.”
One of the organic farmers, Suchita Kachhap owns about 50 decimals of land, and she takes about eight acres on lease to cultivate paddy, wheat and various vegetables. She has been actively producing solid jeevamrit. Talking about organic pesticides, she said, “The advantage is that they have no adverse effects on the environment or human health. While farmers previously spent thousands of rupees on expensive chemical pesticides, they now cultivate with home-grown natural products. This has reduced farming costs and increased profits.”
The women farmers say that consistent use of organic fertilisers improves soil fertility. Earthworms and beneficial microorganisms increase in the fields making the land more fertile. The crop quality improves and yields are satisfactory. Most importantly, organically grown vegetables and grains are free of chemical residues. This provides consumers with safe and nutritious food, while farmers receive better market prices.
Organic farming has become a powerful source of employment and self-reliance for them with many earning lakhs of rupees annually. These Jaivik Didis have eliminated reliance on chemical fertilisers and expensive pesticides bringing down the input costs by approximately 25-30 per cent. The demand for organic products is rapidly increasing in the market fetching better prices for their produce. Furthermore, organic fertilisers are claimed to increase the soil's water-holding capacity and reduce water consumption.
Organic farming is known to benefit the soil and the environment. These women claim that the use of cow dung manure, vermicompost and green manure strengthens soil fertility and its natural structure. It promotes beneficial soil organisms like earthworms and microorganisms, maintaining biodiversity. The absence of chemical run-off protects water sources and groundwater from pollution.