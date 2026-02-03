ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jaipur’s Thatheron Ka Rasta: The 300-Year-Old Craft Street In Rajasthan Fighting To Survive

By Firoz Shaifi

Jaipur: The city, celebrated for its palaces, forts, havelis and bustling bazaars, also is home to another legacy - the metal craft - in the crowded lanes Tripolia Bazaar. Here the steady clang of hammer on metal announces the presence of the Thatheras, artisans who have been hand-crafting copper, brass and bronze utensils for nearly three centuries.

Called Thatheron ka Rasta, meaning the street of the Thatheras, you would hear the noise of the hammer beats unmistakably from every doorway. This metallic beat of hammers has echoed here since Jaipur was founded in 1727 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II of the Kachwaha dynasty of Amer.

Jaipur’s Thatheron ka Rasta: The 300-Year-Old Craft Street Fighting to Survive (ETV Bharat)

When Jai Singh II laid the foundations of Jaipur, he invited skilled artisans from Amer and nearby regions and settled them according to their crafts. Among them were families specialising in copper, brass and bronze work, who were allotted space near Tripolia Bazaar. Over generations, their work became integral to Jaipur’s religious, domestic and cultural life like temple kalash, tridents, ritual vessels, household utensils, all shaped painstakingly by hand.

Even today, families sit outside their homes, hammering glowing sheets of metal into a variety of shapes and sizes without using machines or shortcuts.

Hanuman Patel, who has has known this sound since childhood, says, “My grandfather did this work and then my father learnt it and took over. I too started as a child and now my children are learning it. Everything you see here is handmade and passed down generations. No machines are used.”