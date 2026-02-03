Jaipur’s Thatheron Ka Rasta: The 300-Year-Old Craft Street In Rajasthan Fighting To Survive
Once home to 200 families, Jaipur’s Thatheron ka Rasta now has just a few artisans struggling to preserve a 300-year-old handmade metal craft.
Published : February 3, 2026
By Firoz Shaifi
Jaipur: The city, celebrated for its palaces, forts, havelis and bustling bazaars, also is home to another legacy - the metal craft - in the crowded lanes Tripolia Bazaar. Here the steady clang of hammer on metal announces the presence of the Thatheras, artisans who have been hand-crafting copper, brass and bronze utensils for nearly three centuries.
Called Thatheron ka Rasta, meaning the street of the Thatheras, you would hear the noise of the hammer beats unmistakably from every doorway. This metallic beat of hammers has echoed here since Jaipur was founded in 1727 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II of the Kachwaha dynasty of Amer.
When Jai Singh II laid the foundations of Jaipur, he invited skilled artisans from Amer and nearby regions and settled them according to their crafts. Among them were families specialising in copper, brass and bronze work, who were allotted space near Tripolia Bazaar. Over generations, their work became integral to Jaipur’s religious, domestic and cultural life like temple kalash, tridents, ritual vessels, household utensils, all shaped painstakingly by hand.
Even today, families sit outside their homes, hammering glowing sheets of metal into a variety of shapes and sizes without using machines or shortcuts.
Hanuman Patel, who has has known this sound since childhood, says, “My grandfather did this work and then my father learnt it and took over. I too started as a child and now my children are learning it. Everything you see here is handmade and passed down generations. No machines are used.”
Radha Krishna Thathera echoes the same sentiments. “Ours is the third generation in this work. Even today, we shape utensils and other metal containers only by hammering and beating metal by hand,” he says.
The process is slow, physically strenuous and requires years of practice. Each vessel is formed through repeated heating and hammering. "We are guided only by experience and instinct," he adds.
At the time of Jaipur’s founding, nearly 200 Thathera families lived and worked on this street. Unfortunately, today, only seven or eight families live here and work.
Rising metal prices, shrinking demand and lack of institutional support have been the major reasons why many artisans left the vocation and went out in search of greener pastures.
“Copper and brass have become so expensive that we cannot even recover our costs. Earlier, we made large pots and trays every day. Now, everything is made only on order,” says Premchand Thathera, who has been in the trade for 42 years.
His father was also a Thathera, but many of his neighbours have moved on. Some have established shops, others went for labour work and a few chose entirely different businesses.
Despite hardships, Gautam Thathera describes the craft as more than a livelihood. “This is not just work. We continue the tradition because it is the cultural identity of Jaipur. This craft is like a handloom industry, completely handcrafted and we feel ownership of the craft. So we will keep it alive for as long as possible,” he says.
Families like that of Gautam feel they cannot live without doing what defines them. They believe that with proper government promotion, market access and recognition, many skilled artisans would return to the craft.
While production of everyday utensils has declined, demand for things of religious significance like temple kalash, trishuls and ritual vessels, has increased. Yet even this shift has not been enough to sustain families for long time.
Even in the face of competition from mechanised things, Thatheron ka Rasta is considered a heritage space, much like museums, where the heart beats for tradition, in sync with human hands, blistered palms and the unbroken rhythm of hammer on metal.
