Jaipur Youth Overcomes Disability To Reach Mount Everest Base Camp
Despite losing his right arm in an electrocution at the age of seven, Deependra Singh Hada has been an adventure enthusiast, reports Jaswant Singh
Published : May 10, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Jaipur: Despite his disability, a youth from Jaipur has gone on to hoist the Indian tricolour at the Everest Base Camp (EBC). Deependra Singh Hada has displayed resilience and courage in the act while navigating one of the most inaccessible routes in the world. He had lost his right hand in a horrific electric accident at the tender age of seven.
Sharing his experience with ETV Bharat, Deependra explained the trek to an altitude of around 5,364 metres is considered a tough test of both physical strength and mental fortitude. “Strong icy winds, lack of oxygen, difficult paths and constantly changing weather presented challenges at every step. This was not just a trek but also a powerful message of inclusivity and equal opportunity,” he said.
Deependra disclosed that the expedition was organised by the Tinkesh Ability Foundation with the aim of providing equal participation in adventure activities to people with different abilities.
Recalling his accident that led to the loss of his arm on December 14, 2008, he said that while playing with his friends, he had reached the roof of a nearby house being constructed while being unaware of a 33,000-volt high-tension line passing close by.
His arm had touched the line, and he had collapsed after getting scorched. After battling death in a hospital for three months, the doctors amputated his right arm to save his life. Accepting the disability was life-shattering, but he refused to let it become his weakness.
“The first few years after the accident were extremely difficult. I was angry. I avoided talking to people and remained withdrawn. The biggest challenge was accepting myself. The society's reactions also hurt me deeply. People would stare, express regret and sometimes even consider me a burden on my family. I was determined not to be a burden but to be their pride,” Deependra said.
Always a good student interested in computers and technology, he chose science and mathematics as his subjects after passing Class 10. He then enrolled in a computer science engineering course at a college that was about 7 km from his home. He rode his bicycle to the college daily, covering around 14 km to and fro each day. “The journey was about becoming self-reliant and giving it back to society,” he said.
Never letting his limitations stop him, he became a part of activities in which ordinary people were scared to participate. He was into paragliding, parasailing, cycling, jet skiing and bungee jumping. He experienced a 228-metre-high bungee jump. For him, adventure has been a way to challenge oneself and test one's abilities.
“For me, life means challenging myself every day. I readily accepted this challenge,” he said.
For the EBC trek that is among the most difficult and prestigious treks in the world that passes through the rugged Himalayan regions of Nepal, Dipendra and his team had to climb a difficult 8 km to 10 km daily.
As the altitude increased, oxygen levels decreased. The intense cold, icy winds and changing weather brought new challenges each day. Dipendra said, “At times, the conditions became extremely difficult, but we did not lose courage. To fulfil any dream, one needs to be strong both physically and mentally.”
He shared that disability isn’t a person's true limitation; the true limitations lie in society’s perception. A person's potential can't be measured by their disability. If society creates an inclusive environment, everyone can reach their full potential.
According to him, courage, determination and persistent hard work can take a person to wherever they choose to go. He stands out as a living example of perseverance, self-confidence and positive thinking.
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