ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jaipur Youth Overcomes Disability To Reach Mount Everest Base Camp

Jaipur: Despite his disability, a youth from Jaipur has gone on to hoist the Indian tricolour at the Everest Base Camp (EBC). Deependra Singh Hada has displayed resilience and courage in the act while navigating one of the most inaccessible routes in the world. He had lost his right hand in a horrific electric accident at the tender age of seven.

Sharing his experience with ETV Bharat, Deependra explained the trek to an altitude of around 5,364 metres is considered a tough test of both physical strength and mental fortitude. “Strong icy winds, lack of oxygen, difficult paths and constantly changing weather presented challenges at every step. This was not just a trek but also a powerful message of inclusivity and equal opportunity,” he said.

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Deependra disclosed that the expedition was organised by the Tinkesh Ability Foundation with the aim of providing equal participation in adventure activities to people with different abilities.

Recalling his accident that led to the loss of his arm on December 14, 2008, he said that while playing with his friends, he had reached the roof of a nearby house being constructed while being unaware of a 33,000-volt high-tension line passing close by.

His arm had touched the line, and he had collapsed after getting scorched. After battling death in a hospital for three months, the doctors amputated his right arm to save his life. Accepting the disability was life-shattering, but he refused to let it become his weakness.

“The first few years after the accident were extremely difficult. I was angry. I avoided talking to people and remained withdrawn. The biggest challenge was accepting myself. The society's reactions also hurt me deeply. People would stare, express regret and sometimes even consider me a burden on my family. I was determined not to be a burden but to be their pride,” Deependra said.