ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jaipur Speed Hiker On Mission To Digitally Map India's Invisible Trails

Jaipur: India’s mountains, rural areas and forests have thousands of undocumented trails that were used for centuries but have never found a place in any official map or guidebook. A Jaipur based speed hiker, trail mapper and outdoor educator has taken the onus on himself to identify these ‘invisible trails’ digitally. Manvendra Singh Shekhawat, also known as Manav, plans to map these trails while developing a safe, accessible and responsible hiking culture in India.

His own journey is something straight out of an adventure film. He has ascended the nearly 400 m (~1,300 ft) high volcanic cliffs of Maharashtra's Sahyadri Hills without any safety railing, tracing ancient footprints etched in stones and using iron pegs set centuries ago for support. It takes him up to four hours to cover a distance of just over a mile.

After a grueling day's trek, he gets down to clearing Global Positioning System (GPS) tracks, updating field notes, syncing terrain data and planning the next day's journey. For him, the jungle and mountains are life and work. He told ETV Bharat that he has covered nearly 2,000 km in 70 days.

Manav studied Electronics Engineering and began preparing for the civil services exams, when a growing fascination for the mountains steered him towards a completely new direction. He abandoned his civil service dreams, trained in mountaineering and started a trekking club with friends in Hyderabad.

It was there that he realised that long-distance treks were possible with lightweight gear. With just a 10-litre daypack, he began completing four-day treks in a single day. This experience later became the foundation for his trail mapping mission.

Mission: A Hiking Field Course

Manav founded the Hiking Field Course, which is considered India's first independently-run weeklong outdoor training programme where participants are provided with practical training in navigation, camping, route planning, wilderness safety, weather understanding and emergency response.

He believes that while Indians love nature, they lack the necessary skills to safely explore the forests and mountains. His goal is to empower people to become self-reliant and responsible hikers.

Over the last decade, he has hiked over 14,000 km across India, Nepal and Indonesia. He has digitally recorded nearly 5,000 km of these trails on OpenStreetMap. He has also created detailed maps of approximately 20 high altitude lakes and 21 mountain peaks over 6,000 m high in Ladakh and Lahaul regions. These digital maps could prove extremely useful for future hikers, researchers and rescue teams.

Manav said, “There are thousands of trails in India that have been used by rural communities for centuries. These paths were created for collecting wood, grazing cattle, religious pilgrimages and movement between villages. They could become India's largest hiking network in future. Unlike in Western countries, India doesn't have clear boundaries between front country and back country. Here, the living trails connecting villages are the true trail system.”