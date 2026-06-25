Jaipur Prepares Ornate Taziyas For Muharram Processions Honouring Imam Hussain
Muslim areas of Jaipur, Rajasthan eagerly prepare intricate taziyas for Youm-e-Ashura, showcasing devotion and communal harmony through year-long efforts and traditions, reports Firoz Khan Saifi.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST|
Updated : June 25, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Jaipur: As Youm-e-Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain Ibni Ali (RA) in the Battle of Karbala, approaches, the Muslim-majority areas of Jaipur, Rajasthan, are filled with a buzz of activities.
The special feature of the mourning processions in the capital city are meticulously made taziyas, ornate or temporary structures built to represent the shrine of Imam Husain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Processions will move through the city, with thousands of devotees participating amid mournful tunes and the beating of traditional drums, creating a sombre atmosphere.
The Taziyas will be carried via Chhoti Chaupar, Badi Chaupar, and Zorawar Singh Gate to the Karbala grounds at Ramgarh Mod, where the supurd-e-khaak (burial) ritual will be held.
The construction of taziyas in several Muslim-majority areas of the city is nearing completion, with artisans working tirelessly day and night to add the finishing touches.
Most taziyas will be fully ready by June 25, and they will be brought from different parts of the city to Badi Chaupar amidst the sounds of drums, where they will be displayed overnight. The procession will then commence the following afternoon, with nearly 300 taziyas of various sizes being taken out in the capital city.
Construction of a taziya standing nearly 20 feet tall is currently underway in Jaipur's historic Pannigaran Mohalla. It has now been given its final shape.
Local artisans said that crafting a taziya is not merely a task of a few months but a year-long process as preparations for the following year’s taziya begin just 40 days after the conclusion of the current year.
“Initially, work is carried out for two to three hours daily, but the pace intensifies as the martyrdom draws near. In the final days, artisans stay awake all night to prepare the taziyas,” said Mohammad Azeem, an artisan.
Crafted with devotion
Another artisan, Mushtaq, said that the pace of work picks up two months before Muharram, with the final finishing touches applied in the last few days.
“The bamboo, butter paper, velvet fabric, and mica are the primary materials used in the construction. The framework is created first using bamboo strips. In the second stage butter paper and velvet fabric are applied over it, while the final stage involves decoration with mica to give the taziya a lustrous and attractive appearance,” he explained.
Mushtaq said that the mica was procured from Bhilwara, as the region has mica mines and high-quality mica costs between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per kilogram. “The mica is cut into shapes resembling flowers, leaves, and other artistic patterns, then affixed to the Taziyas using a special adhesive solution, making it a highly intricate and labour-intensive task,” he added.
Special lotus-theme taziya
The taziya from the Pannigaran neighbourhood features a special design inspired by the lotus flower this year. Beautiful arches, minarets, and domes enhance its grandeur.
Artisans said that while inspiration for many designs comes from traditional art forms, social media is also utilised for some of the newer designs.
“The cost of preparing a single taziya ranges from three to four lakh rupees. However, this figure does not include our wages, as we do this work out of devotion and faith,” said Azeem.
He said constructing the framework takes months, while the final finishing touches require approximately one month. “The main structure of the taziya and its dome are crafted separately and assembled later,” Azeem added.
Origin of taziya tradition
The tradition of taziyas is linked to the founding of Jaipur; the practice has existed in the capital city since its very inception. Historians noted that this tradition received significant impetus during the reign of Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh.
“The Maharaja would commission taziyas made of gold and silver and had it included in the Muharram procession. For this reason, Muharram in Jaipur is regarded not merely as a symbol of religious faith but also as an example of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb (syncretic culture) and communal harmony,” they said.
The gold-and-silver taziya commissioned by the Jaipur princely state is displayed at the Tripolia Gate every year during the festival of Muharram for public viewing.
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