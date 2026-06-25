ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jaipur Prepares Ornate Taziyas For Muharram Processions Honouring Imam Hussain

Jaipur: As Youm-e-Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain Ibni Ali (RA) in the Battle of Karbala, approaches, the Muslim-majority areas of Jaipur, Rajasthan, are filled with a buzz of activities.

The special feature of the mourning processions in the capital city are meticulously made taziyas, ornate or temporary structures built to represent the shrine of Imam Husain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Processions will move through the city, with thousands of devotees participating amid mournful tunes and the beating of traditional drums, creating a sombre atmosphere.

The Taziyas will be carried via Chhoti Chaupar, Badi Chaupar, and Zorawar Singh Gate to the Karbala grounds at Ramgarh Mod, where the supurd-e-khaak (burial) ritual will be held.

Special taziyas made for Muharram processions in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

The construction of taziyas in several Muslim-majority areas of the city is nearing completion, with artisans working tirelessly day and night to add the finishing touches.

Most taziyas will be fully ready by June 25, and they will be brought from different parts of the city to Badi Chaupar amidst the sounds of drums, where they will be displayed overnight. The procession will then commence the following afternoon, with nearly 300 taziyas of various sizes being taken out in the capital city.

Construction of a taziya standing nearly 20 feet tall is currently underway in Jaipur's historic Pannigaran Mohalla. It has now been given its final shape.

Local artisans said that crafting a taziya is not merely a task of a few months but a year-long process as preparations for the following year’s taziya begin just 40 days after the conclusion of the current year.

“Initially, work is carried out for two to three hours daily, but the pace intensifies as the martyrdom draws near. In the final days, artisans stay awake all night to prepare the taziyas,” said Mohammad Azeem, an artisan.

Crafted with devotion