ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jaipur Couple Undertakes Kashmir To Kanyakumari Trip On Their Cafe On Wheels

Jaipur: A youngster from the Pink City has launched a unique startup: A cafe on wheels. Rahul is traveling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, taking his ‘Cafe Caravan on Wheels’ across the cities and towns dotting the route, with his wife Pinky and daughter Ellie in tow.

Rahul says whenever India is talked about, it's spread is described as Kashmir to Kanyakumari. So, he has decided to undertake a journey between these two locations. During this time, he will introduce people to homemade tea and other delicious dishes, while camping along the highways in his cafe on wheels.

The couple intends to take the Rajasthani specialty of dal-baati to the people along the route. Both Rahul and Pinky believe that people often struggle to find home cooked food on the roadside. Therefore, through this cafe on wheels, they will not only provide home cooked food, but also reach out to people at different locations.

“If you can earn money while traveling, then what's the harm in it?” said Pinky.

The couple disclosed that while designing the menu for their cafe, they kept in mind the number of utensils they could accommodate in the limited space available. Therefore, they included different flavours of kulhad tea and coffee, Maggi, aloo paratha, burgers, vada pav, upma, egg-based foods, momos, pakoras, chaat and popcorn. “The menu will see further changes from time to time, depending on the season and location,” Rahul said.