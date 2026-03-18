Jaipur Couple Undertakes Kashmir To Kanyakumari Trip On Their Cafe On Wheels
Rahul and Pinky plan to introduce people to homemade tea and other delicious dishes, including Rajasthan's dal-baati, while camping on the highways
Published : March 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Jaipur: A youngster from the Pink City has launched a unique startup: A cafe on wheels. Rahul is traveling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, taking his ‘Cafe Caravan on Wheels’ across the cities and towns dotting the route, with his wife Pinky and daughter Ellie in tow.
Rahul says whenever India is talked about, it's spread is described as Kashmir to Kanyakumari. So, he has decided to undertake a journey between these two locations. During this time, he will introduce people to homemade tea and other delicious dishes, while camping along the highways in his cafe on wheels.
The couple intends to take the Rajasthani specialty of dal-baati to the people along the route. Both Rahul and Pinky believe that people often struggle to find home cooked food on the roadside. Therefore, through this cafe on wheels, they will not only provide home cooked food, but also reach out to people at different locations.
“If you can earn money while traveling, then what's the harm in it?” said Pinky.
The couple disclosed that while designing the menu for their cafe, they kept in mind the number of utensils they could accommodate in the limited space available. Therefore, they included different flavours of kulhad tea and coffee, Maggi, aloo paratha, burgers, vada pav, upma, egg-based foods, momos, pakoras, chaat and popcorn. “The menu will see further changes from time to time, depending on the season and location,” Rahul said.
Rahul is a YouTuber who has won a Silver Button for his video channel. He has been blogging for a long time. After the COVID-19 pandemic, he created prank videos and built a base of nearly 8,00,000 subscribers on YouTube.
He now plans to capture his journey and experiences on camera with his family and share them with the public through his YouTube channel. He disclosed that he would be staying in a tent on his road trip and set up stalls along the highway.
Rahul claimed that he has started this journey with just Re 1, and the income generated from the café will cover all the remaining expenses, whether it's fuel for the vehicle or toll tax for the roads. This income will also cover the food and accommodation needs of his wife and three-year-old daughter.
He said that before going ahead with this idea, the couple had set up a stall for an hour on a peak in Ladakh, where they sold tea and Maggi earning a profit of around Rs 700. This boosted their confidence that they could undertake the journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with an initial token investment of just Rs 1.
Rahul has converted his car into a cafe while laying special emphasis on branding it. It has chargers and other essential items like a tent, cooking equipment and utensils for the trip. He said that when he returns to Jaipur from his trip, he will continue with this café on wheels on the streets of the Pink City.