Jaipur Collector Preserves 150 Antique Trunks That Tell India’s Forgotten Family Histories
Vinay Sharma has preserved 150 antique trunks, showcasing India’s family heritage, craftsmanship, social history and cultural traditions spanning more than 150 years, reports Ankur Jakhad.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Jaipur: Remember the iron trunks or wooden chests that almost every family possessed till the 1980s and 1990s. These sturdy boxes served as trusted custodians of family treasures, not to forget relationships, memories and history that passed on through generations through these boxes. They safeguarded wedding saris handed down by mothers and grandmothers, ancestral documents, children’s first books, jewellery and priceless keepsakes for generations.
While modular furniture and modern wardrobes have gradually replaced these traditional trunks, the stories they hold continue to live on. To uncover these forgotten narratives, the ETV Bharat team visited Jaipur-based collector and artist Vinay Sharma, who has an extraordinary collection of nearly 150 antique trunks that chronicle over 150 years of India’s social, cultural and family history.
Vinay's journey as a collector began inside his own family home. "While exploring an old trunk belonging to my great-grandfather in our ancestral village, I discovered old documents, handwritten manuscripts, family records and several rare artefacts," he says.
It finally unfolded in many ways and he could gauge the number of stories breathing inside the trunk.
That discovery sparked his fascination and he grew keen on preserving antique trunks and the stories hidden within them. What began as a personal curiosity gradually evolved into a mission, leading him to build a collection of around 150 rare trunks sourced from different parts of India.
Trunks were regarded as the safest place to protect a family’s valuables in the earlier times since there was no concept of bank lockers then. Wedding jewellery, cash, land records, expensive clothing, religious scriptures and heirlooms were carefully preserved inside these chests for decades.
Vinay explains how he found out that in earlier days a family’s financial status was often judged by the contents of its trunk. In villages, conversations frequently revolved around what each family’s trunk contained, whether it held expensive saris, gold and silver jewellery or generations of important documents. "A trunk was not merely a piece of furniture, it symbolised prosperity, security and family heritage," he says.
One of the most remarkable aspects of Sharma’s collection is its diversity. The collection includes a tiny three-inch trunk, once used to store small keys for an additional layer of security, alongside massive five-to-six-foot wooden chests built for long-term storage.
Constructed from durable hardwood, thick iron fittings and featuring exceptional craftsmanship, these trunks have stood the test of time - outlasting many modern plywood wardrobes and modular furniture pieces. Among the rarest exhibits is a treasury chest from the former Bikaner princely state.
The trunk was once used to transport royal treasury assets and valuable possessions securely from one place to another. Its heavy brass lock, reinforced iron fittings and robust construction reflect the advanced engineering and security systems of its era.
The collection also includes travel trunks once used by army officers, specially designed to withstand constant movement. Then there are harmonium storage chests, family trunks from different communities and regions, heavy-gauge iron boxes belonging to wealthy households, simpler storage trunks used by ordinary families.
Many of these pieces were rescued from old havelis, purchased as scrap or donated by families determined to preserve their heritage.
Vinay believes antique trunks were valued not only for their strength but also for their artistic excellence. Many have hand-painted artwork, intricate wood carving and decorative ironwork on the exterior and interiors.
"Most modern furniture relies on plywood, laminates and machine-based production, resulting in the gradual disappearance of traditional craftsmanship. This decline also reflects the erosion of society’s appreciation for cultural artistry," he explains.
Speaking on the challenges of preserving such an extensive collection, the collector highlights the vulnerability of wood - to termite damage, while iron is susceptible to rust.
Vinay explains that many antique trunks were crafted from well-seasoned hardwoods such as Rohida and Sheesham, which naturally resist insect damage.
"The iron trunks are regularly cleaned and periodically treated with a specialised lacquer coating to protect them from weather-related deterioration," says Vinay who organises an annual event called Rang Malhar to connect younger generations with this fading legacy.
During the festival, artists transform old trunks into canvases by painting vibrant artworks on them. The event symbolises prayers for abundant rainfall, prosperity and well-being.
Vinay believes that his collection is a living archive documenting India’s family traditions, social life, economic history, craftsmanship, security practices and cultural heritage. "Every trunk preserves stories of joy, hardship, relationships and the passage of time," he quickly adds.
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