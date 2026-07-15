ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jaipur Collector Preserves 150 Antique Trunks That Tell India’s Forgotten Family Histories

Jaipur: Remember the iron trunks or wooden chests that almost every family possessed till the 1980s and 1990s. These sturdy boxes served as trusted custodians of family treasures, not to forget relationships, memories and history that passed on through generations through these boxes. They safeguarded wedding saris handed down by mothers and grandmothers, ancestral documents, children’s first books, jewellery and priceless keepsakes for generations.

While modular furniture and modern wardrobes have gradually replaced these traditional trunks, the stories they hold continue to live on. To uncover these forgotten narratives, the ETV Bharat team visited Jaipur-based collector and artist Vinay Sharma, who has an extraordinary collection of nearly 150 antique trunks that chronicle over 150 years of India’s social, cultural and family history.

Jaipur Collector Preserves 150 Antique Trunks That Tell India’s Forgotten Family Histories (ETV Bharat)

Vinay's journey as a collector began inside his own family home. "While exploring an old trunk belonging to my great-grandfather in our ancestral village, I discovered old documents, handwritten manuscripts, family records and several rare artefacts," he says.

It finally unfolded in many ways and he could gauge the number of stories breathing inside the trunk.

Jaipur Collector Preserves 150 Antique Trunks That Tell India’s Forgotten Family Histories (ETV Bharat)

That discovery sparked his fascination and he grew keen on preserving antique trunks and the stories hidden within them. What began as a personal curiosity gradually evolved into a mission, leading him to build a collection of around 150 rare trunks sourced from different parts of India.

Trunks were regarded as the safest place to protect a family’s valuables in the earlier times since there was no concept of bank lockers then. Wedding jewellery, cash, land records, expensive clothing, religious scriptures and heirlooms were carefully preserved inside these chests for decades.

Jaipur Collector Preserves 150 Antique Trunks That Tell India’s Forgotten Family Histories (ETV Bharat)

Vinay explains how he found out that in earlier days a family’s financial status was often judged by the contents of its trunk. In villages, conversations frequently revolved around what each family’s trunk contained, whether it held expensive saris, gold and silver jewellery or generations of important documents. "A trunk was not merely a piece of furniture, it symbolised prosperity, security and family heritage," he says.