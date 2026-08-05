ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan': After 25 Years In The Army, Haryana Subedar Now Serves Sweet 'Ghevar' In Desi Style

Faridabad: After serving in the Army for 25 years, Haryana's Subedar Sanjeev Kumar decided to offer something unique to society. His goal was to provide people with traditional 'Ghevar' made from pure desi ghee, free from any adulteration.

Before realizing his vision, Kumar frequently sourced Ghevar from Rakesh—a renowned seller in Gohana—to study its taste, quality, and the intricacies of its preparation. Subsequently, he opened his own shop in his native Dayalpur village. Today, it has gained fame across the entire Delhi-NCR region with demand even from abroad.

The 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' Ghevar shop, established by retired Subedar Sanjeev Kumar in Dayalpur village, has carved a distinct niche for itself—not just within the Delhi-NCR region, but even abroad. Launched about a year ago, the shop’s traditional Ghevar—prepared using pure desi ghee and 'khand' (unrefined sugar)—has become a favourite among customers. Thanks to its taste, quality, and purity, long queues form daily, and customers often have to collect tokens and wait for their turn.

While Kumar himself could not speak to ETV Bharat due to ill health, his son Naman explained that commercially available Ghevar was often plagued by issues regarding adulteration alongside taste concerns. This prompted his father to produce Ghevar using pure desi ghee, he said. Naman said that extensive research was conducted before the shop was finally launched.

People wait for their turn to buy 'ghevar' from retired Subedar Sanjeev Kumar's shop 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' at Dayalpur, Haryana (ETV Bharat)

'Khand' instead of white sugar

Naman said they do not use refined sugar in the Ghevar made at their shop. Instead, they source unrefined sugar specifically from Sonipat. The Ghevar is prepared using the traditional method over a coal-fired furnace, which gives it a unique taste and aroma.

“Several quintals of Ghevar are produced daily, and customer demand is constantly rising. The shop became so famous within just a few days of opening that long queues of customers began to form. At one point, a 'CM Flying Squad' team raided the shop, but the inspection revealed no adulteration, and the team gave the shop a clean chit. This further boosted public confidence," he said.

According to Naman, people from across the NCR—including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Palwal, and Faridabad—come specifically to buy this Ghevar.

People wait for their turn to buy 'ghevar' from retired Subedar Sanjeev Kumar's shop 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' at Dayalpur, Haryana (ETV Bharat)

“Moreover, the Ghevar is now reaching international markets; a shipment was recently sent to Germany, and prior to that, it had been exported to several countries, including the US and Canada,” he said.