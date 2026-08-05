'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan': After 25 Years In The Army, Haryana Subedar Now Serves Sweet 'Ghevar' In Desi Style
After selfless service in the Indian Army, Subedar Sanjeev Kumar now offers unblended Ghevar made from pure desi ghee and unrefined sugar, reports Mukesh Kumar.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST|
Updated : August 5, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Faridabad: After serving in the Army for 25 years, Haryana's Subedar Sanjeev Kumar decided to offer something unique to society. His goal was to provide people with traditional 'Ghevar' made from pure desi ghee, free from any adulteration.
Before realizing his vision, Kumar frequently sourced Ghevar from Rakesh—a renowned seller in Gohana—to study its taste, quality, and the intricacies of its preparation. Subsequently, he opened his own shop in his native Dayalpur village. Today, it has gained fame across the entire Delhi-NCR region with demand even from abroad.
The 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' Ghevar shop, established by retired Subedar Sanjeev Kumar in Dayalpur village, has carved a distinct niche for itself—not just within the Delhi-NCR region, but even abroad. Launched about a year ago, the shop’s traditional Ghevar—prepared using pure desi ghee and 'khand' (unrefined sugar)—has become a favourite among customers. Thanks to its taste, quality, and purity, long queues form daily, and customers often have to collect tokens and wait for their turn.
While Kumar himself could not speak to ETV Bharat due to ill health, his son Naman explained that commercially available Ghevar was often plagued by issues regarding adulteration alongside taste concerns. This prompted his father to produce Ghevar using pure desi ghee, he said. Naman said that extensive research was conducted before the shop was finally launched.
'Khand' instead of white sugar
Naman said they do not use refined sugar in the Ghevar made at their shop. Instead, they source unrefined sugar specifically from Sonipat. The Ghevar is prepared using the traditional method over a coal-fired furnace, which gives it a unique taste and aroma.
“Several quintals of Ghevar are produced daily, and customer demand is constantly rising. The shop became so famous within just a few days of opening that long queues of customers began to form. At one point, a 'CM Flying Squad' team raided the shop, but the inspection revealed no adulteration, and the team gave the shop a clean chit. This further boosted public confidence," he said.
According to Naman, people from across the NCR—including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Palwal, and Faridabad—come specifically to buy this Ghevar.
“Moreover, the Ghevar is now reaching international markets; a shipment was recently sent to Germany, and prior to that, it had been exported to several countries, including the US and Canada,” he said.
With the onset of the Sawan season, nearly 20 workers are currently working at the shop. As the season progresses, the number of artisans rises to between 40 and 50. Last year, too, more than 40 artisans were employed here during the peak season, said Naman.
Naman stated that it cost about Rs 16 lakh to set up the shop, but thanks to tremendous public support, the expenditure was compensated within just the first four days. The shop remains open daily from 8 AM to midnight and Ghevar made with pure desi ghee is sold here for nearly Rs 550 per kilogram.
'No compromise on quality'
Dharmendra, who came from Palwal to buy Ghevar, was in awe of the Ghevar quality at the retired Subedar's shop.
"I have bought Ghevar from here several times. I travel all this way specifically for this shop's Ghevar because its taste is truly unique," he said.
“While many Ghevars available in the market contain chemicals or additives, quality is never compromised here. That is precisely why I keep coming back to this shop."
USP: purity and hygiene
Virendra, who travelled nearly 40 kilometres from Hasanpur to buy ghevar from Kumar's shop, said he always buys the sweet from the shop.
“The taste is excellent, the price is reasonable, and most importantly, the Ghevar is prepared right in front of the customers using traditional and Vedic methods. That is why the demand for this Ghevar keeps growing."
Ghevar prepared in front of customers
Another customer, Krishna Kumar from Noida, said he has tasted Ghevar from many renowned shops, but the Ghevar from the retired subedar's shop in Dayalpur stands out as unique and the purest.
“I made a special trip from Noida just to buy it. The best part is that it is prepared right before the customers' eyes, whereas many other shops bring in pre-made stock from elsewhere. This transparency sets the shop apart from the rest," he said.
The shop's popularity during the Sawan season is evident from the crowds that gather here from morning until late at night; customers must wait for their turn via a token system. Thanks to its purity, traditional preparation methods, and exceptional taste, this venture by retired Subedar Sanjeev Kumar has transformed from a local shop into a nationally—and now internationally—recognized name within just a year.
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