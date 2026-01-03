ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jagdish Panigrahi And His Battle To Save Ganjam's 200-Year-Old 'Pashumukha' Folk Dance

By Sameer Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: Ganjam district of Odisha, known for its rich culture and tradition, is home to a rare and visually-striking folk tradition that has sustained over two centuries, albeit amidst challenges. Known as the Pashumukha (animal-face) dance, it is performed by humans wearing animal masks. Apart from entertaining audience, the form usually is centred around a social message. But at a time when folk traditions like Pashumukha are losing audience, Jagdish Panigrahi of Bhanjanagar, one of the exponents of the style and a researcher, has been propagating and documenting the dance form at various platforms.

Recognising his decades-long effort, Panigrahi was recently conferred the South Odisha Folk Culture Award at Berhampur University,

Jagdish Panigrahi being felicitated at Berhampur University (ETV Bharat)

Born on April 22, 1972 to Gourahari Panigrahi and Nishamani Devi, Jagdish was drawn to folk traditions from childhood, inspired by Guru Shantanu Kumar Dash. It was his interactions with his Guru that he decided to dedicate his life to Odisha’s folk culture.

In 1999, he founded the Vishva Janani Kala Parishad, which has been playing a major role in promoting folk dance and folk theatre of South Odisha at state, national and international platforms. Over the years, Panigrahi has worked with institutions such as the National School of Drama, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), the Ministry of Culture, and various zonal cultural centres of the Government of India and received over 22 state and national honours for his contribution to the art.

Ganjam’s Pashumukha Dance: Where Three Arts Converge in One Living Folk Tradition (ETV Bharat)

Routinely performed during village festivals, yatras, temple rituals and cultural events, the dance form has achieved national and international recognition over the years. While performing, the dancers don mask on the face and body that are of wild animals such as tigers, bears, elephants and deer. They move rhythmically to traditional folk instruments. Experts believe, the dance in itself is a message to save wildlife, forests and mankind.