Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Why Newlywed Grooms Offer ‘Mauri’ At Ranchi’s 335-Year-Old Jagannathpur Temple
This Jharkhand temple preserves ‘Mauri Daan’ tradition, where newlyweds offer wedding headgear to Lord Jagannath, symbolising lineage, prosperity and cultural heritage, reports Chandan Bhattacharya.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST
Ranchi: During every Jagannath Rath Yatra festival, a centuries-old tradition comes alive at the 335-year-old historic Jagannathpur Temple in Dhurwa, Ranchi, where, apart from seeking the blessings of Lord Jagannath and participating in the chariot procession, devotees also observe the age-old ritual of ‘Mauri Daan’, a unique custom that gives this temple a distinct identity among Jagannath shrines across India.
In Jharkhand, the ceremonial headgear or sehra worn by a groom during his wedding is known as a ‘Mauri’. After marriage, the newlywed groom, or his family, offers this Mauri to Lord Jagannath. The practice, a religious ritual, is blended in the folk faith, family tradition, aspirations for ‘lineage’ growth and social customs.
The temple was established in 1691 by Nagvanshi King Thakur Ani Nath Shahdeo. Every year, the Rath Yatra is celebrated here on the lines of Odisha's Jagannath Rath Yatra festival in Puri.
With the commencement of the Rath Yatra, the nine-day ‘Mauri Daan’ ritual also begins and continues until ‘Ghurti Rath’, the return chariot procession. During these nine days, thousands of newlywed families from Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Lohardaga, Ramgarh, Simdega and several nearby districts and villages visit the temple to perform the ritual.
Devotees do not place the Mauri directly at the feet of Lord Jagannath. Instead, the offering follows a long-established traditional system.
According to local residents, just as every family has its hereditary priest, each family also has a designated Malakar or priest associated with the Mauri Daan ritual. For generations, families have entrusted their Mauri to the same Malakar. During the nine-day Rath Yatra, these Malakars remain inside the temple premises, receive the Mauri from their respective patrons and formally offer it to Lord Jagannath according to prescribed rituals.
The most important belief associated with the tradition is ‘lineage’ expansion.
Local priests and devotees say that after the ‘Mauri Daan’ ceremony, the Mauri is placed in an area where bamboo grows. The belief is that just as bamboo multiplies and spreads rapidly, Lord Jagannath blesses the family with continuous ‘lineage’ growth and prosperity.
This is why bamboo groves have had a special significance in the ritual. Devotees regard the practice as a symbol of progeny, family well-being and the continuation of their family line.
"The tradition is not confined to religious belief alone but also represents a cultural heritage preserved through generations," say local residents.
Many families consider their post-marriage religious obligations incomplete until the groom’s ‘Mauri’ is offered to Lord Jagannath. This is why large numbers of devotees travel from remote villages to Ranchi every year during the Rath Yatra specifically to perform ‘Mauri Daan’.
A fascinating social and economic aspect of the ritual is that the devotees offer dakshina (ritual offerings) to the Malakars according to their faith and financial capacity, with no fixed amount prescribed. The Malakars then collect the Mauri and separate decorative materials such as beads, cloth, glitter paper, flowers and other embellishments. These materials are reused to prepare new Mauris, which are later sold in local markets.
The tradition, thus, serves as an excellent example of recycling while also providing an important source of livelihood for the Malakar community.
People involved in collecting the Mauri say that in earlier times, the headgear was tied to bamboo groves, where it naturally decomposed over time. Although the process has evolved with changing times, the belief linking bamboo with ‘lineage’ growth remains central to devotees’ faith.
Malakars sit at their designated places, waiting for the families they have served for generations. Many devotees continue to approach the same Malakar whose family has performed the ritual for their ancestors.
Devotees who arrive to perform ‘Mauri Daan’ say, "Offering the ‘Mauri’ to Lord Jagannath ensures a happy married life, brings prosperity to the family and supports the continuous growth of the ‘lineage’. As a result, the younger generation continues to observe the custom with the same devotion."
At a time when many folk traditions are gradually disappearing under the influence of modernity, the centuries-old ‘Mauri Daan’ tradition at Ranchi’s Jagannathpur Temple continues to be adhered to by one and all.
Since the rituals are deeply associated with faith, belief, aspirations for ‘lineage’ growth and hereditary priestly traditions, people believe the 'Mauri Daan' needs to continue during the nine-day Rath Yatra.
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