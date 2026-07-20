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Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Why Newlywed Grooms Offer ‘Mauri’ At Ranchi’s 335-Year-Old Jagannathpur Temple

Ranchi: During every Jagannath Rath Yatra festival, a centuries-old tradition comes alive at the 335-year-old historic Jagannathpur Temple in Dhurwa, Ranchi, where, apart from seeking the blessings of Lord Jagannath and participating in the chariot procession, devotees also observe the age-old ritual of ‘Mauri Daan’, a unique custom that gives this temple a distinct identity among Jagannath shrines across India.

In Jharkhand, the ceremonial headgear or sehra worn by a groom during his wedding is known as a ‘Mauri’. After marriage, the newlywed groom, or his family, offers this Mauri to Lord Jagannath. The practice, a religious ritual, is blended in the folk faith, family tradition, aspirations for ‘lineage’ growth and social customs.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Why Newlywed Grooms Offer ‘Mauri’ At Ranchi’s 335-Year-Old Jagannathpur Temple (ETV Bharat)

The temple was established in 1691 by Nagvanshi King Thakur Ani Nath Shahdeo. Every year, the Rath Yatra is celebrated here on the lines of Odisha's Jagannath Rath Yatra festival in Puri.

With the commencement of the Rath Yatra, the nine-day ‘Mauri Daan’ ritual also begins and continues until ‘Ghurti Rath’, the return chariot procession. During these nine days, thousands of newlywed families from Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Lohardaga, Ramgarh, Simdega and several nearby districts and villages visit the temple to perform the ritual.

Devotees do not place the Mauri directly at the feet of Lord Jagannath. Instead, the offering follows a long-established traditional system.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Why Newlywed Grooms Offer ‘Mauri’ At Ranchi’s 335-Year-Old Jagannathpur Temple (ETV Bharat)

According to local residents, just as every family has its hereditary priest, each family also has a designated Malakar or priest associated with the Mauri Daan ritual. For generations, families have entrusted their Mauri to the same Malakar. During the nine-day Rath Yatra, these Malakars remain inside the temple premises, receive the Mauri from their respective patrons and formally offer it to Lord Jagannath according to prescribed rituals.

The most important belief associated with the tradition is ‘lineage’ expansion.