Jagadhatri Puja Goes Global: Kumartuli Artists Ride A New Wave Of Festive Demand

Compared to last year, the number of Jagadhatri idols being sent abroad has gone up, seven this time. Austria, the Netherlands, the USA, and Italy are among the destinations.

They say the demand for Jagadhatri idols has been rising steadily each year, with orders now reaching nearly 5,000. Naturally, the artist community is delighted. According to them, given Kolkata’s growing enthusiasm for Jagadhatri Puja processions, it may soon overtake Chandannagar, long considered the stronghold of the festival.

Kolkata: Bengal’s most beloved festival, Durga Puja, has now gone global. Durga idols are being sent abroad in far greater numbers than ever before. At the same time, the number of festival processions across districts, including Kolkata, has multiplied several times.

An artisan sculpting the idol. (ETV Bharat)

In Kumartuli, there’s a sense of quiet excitement. The trend seen over the past few years has only grown stronger. This season, the Barat Mela for Jagadhatri idols is busier than ever.

Once upon a time, Jagadhatri Puja was mostly a Chandannagar affair. Organisers from elsewhere would call in artists from Krishnanagar or Chandannagar to make their idols. But things have changed. Slowly, Kumartuli has taken over. And now, the number of Jagadhatri Pujas in Kolkata keeps climbing each year — faster than anyone expected.

An artisan painting the idol. (ETV Bharat)

In between all the festive bustle, there’s already a Barat Mela puja underway. Alongside it, more than a thousand small Jagadhatri idols are being crafted, the kind people buy for home worship. Some ready-made idols, in different sizes, are also being made for puja committees across the city.

An unpainted idol. (ETV Bharat)

“The number of all pujas is going up day by day,” said Babu Pal, Secretary of the Kumartuli Pottery and Culture Association. “Naturally, orders for idols have increased. The demand for Durga and Kali idols was higher this year than last, and Jagadhatri is no exception. The market for Jagadhatri idols is very strong this time. Orders are pouring in, from small pieces to large installations. Earlier, the idols were around 5–6 feet. Now they go up to 12 feet, with ornate crowns and detailed work.”

An artisan making the idol. (ETV Bharat)

He paused for a moment before adding, “Before the lockdown, the demand used to be around 2,000 to 2,200 idols. Now it’s close to 4,000. Earlier, Chandannagar dominated the Jagadhatri idol market. But Kumartuli has almost caught up. We’ve even sent idols to Austria, the Netherlands, the USA, and Italy. Of course, the numbers are still far lower than Durga idols.”

A Jagadhatri idol being made. (ETV Bharat)

Still, the artists of Kumartuli remain hopeful, confident that demand will only grow in the years ahead.