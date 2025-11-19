ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jadopatiya Reborn: How A Ranchi Couple Resurrect 'Lost' Tribal Art

Nirad’s house in a quiet neighbourhood of Ranchi is the place where one can experience the resurrected spirit of Jadopatiya. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: An art form that had vanished because of lack of preservation and promotion is now being resurrected in Jharkhand. Jodapatia or Jadopatiya continues its fight for survival. A researcher and journalist, Dr RK Nirad along with his wife Neelam have played a major role in resurrecting this lost art form.

Nirad’s house in a quiet neighbourhood of Ranchi is the place where one can experience the resurrected spirit of Jadopatiya, which is one of Jharkhand's lost heritages. His wife Neelam has also played an important role in resurrecting this art form.

The history of the Jadopatiya is closely linked to the rituals of Santhal society that were practiced around death. The Jadopatiya artist would visit homes after death and create a symbolic portrait of the departed soul on a long strip of cloth or paper. Towards the end of the exercise, two eyes were painted on the portrait. This ritual was known as ‘Chokdan’ (eye donation) and it was believed that this donation of eyes guided the departed soul on its journey after life towards salvation.

The art that once answered people's spiritual questions gradually became synonymous with superstition. In the 1960s and 70s, several Santhal writers criticized this practice and the Jadopatiya community was shunned which led to the demise of this art form.

Around 1990, when Nirad was studying the Santhal and Paharia tribes, he came across the word ‘Jado’. An elderly man told him that they used to paint. This started the search for this art form that was shrouded in the dust of history.

Nirad would walk the muddy trails of Santhal Parganas, sometimes talking to a shepherd, sometimes asking an old grandmother if she had ever seen a Jadopatiya. The initially reluctant people would whisper, “Don't ask about them. It's not considered good."

But the curiosity of the researcher got the better of all hindrances, marking caste categories in old voter lists. He searched village after village visiting those who practised it at some point and listening to their stories.

His efforts bore fruit on December 10, 1994 when a small workshop was held in Dumka for the first time where 10 artists, unsure of whether their art was truly an art, attended.

Ashtam Chitrakar, an elderly artist from Jamtara district, revealed a 32-feet-long scroll that he had brought from his home. It contained the vast universe of Santhal life, its origins, death, after life, sins and virtues alongside the folklore. It wasn't just a painting, it was a document on civilization. From there began the initiative to preserve the Jado Patti (magic sheet).

The eyes of the other artists at the workshop were filled with tears. Many of them hadn't painted in years. They were devastated by society's neglect. But the scroll that had been revealed made them find their roots. That moment was the rebirth of the magic sheet.