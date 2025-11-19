Jadopatiya Reborn: How A Ranchi Couple Resurrect 'Lost' Tribal Art
Researcher and journalist, Dr RK Nirad along with his wife Neelam have played a major role in preserving this lost art form.
Ranchi: An art form that had vanished because of lack of preservation and promotion is now being resurrected in Jharkhand. Jodapatia or Jadopatiya continues its fight for survival. A researcher and journalist, Dr RK Nirad along with his wife Neelam have played a major role in resurrecting this lost art form.
Nirad’s house in a quiet neighbourhood of Ranchi is the place where one can experience the resurrected spirit of Jadopatiya, which is one of Jharkhand's lost heritages. His wife Neelam has also played an important role in resurrecting this art form.
The history of the Jadopatiya is closely linked to the rituals of Santhal society that were practiced around death. The Jadopatiya artist would visit homes after death and create a symbolic portrait of the departed soul on a long strip of cloth or paper. Towards the end of the exercise, two eyes were painted on the portrait. This ritual was known as ‘Chokdan’ (eye donation) and it was believed that this donation of eyes guided the departed soul on its journey after life towards salvation.
The art that once answered people's spiritual questions gradually became synonymous with superstition. In the 1960s and 70s, several Santhal writers criticized this practice and the Jadopatiya community was shunned which led to the demise of this art form.
Around 1990, when Nirad was studying the Santhal and Paharia tribes, he came across the word ‘Jado’. An elderly man told him that they used to paint. This started the search for this art form that was shrouded in the dust of history.
Nirad would walk the muddy trails of Santhal Parganas, sometimes talking to a shepherd, sometimes asking an old grandmother if she had ever seen a Jadopatiya. The initially reluctant people would whisper, “Don't ask about them. It's not considered good."
But the curiosity of the researcher got the better of all hindrances, marking caste categories in old voter lists. He searched village after village visiting those who practised it at some point and listening to their stories.
His efforts bore fruit on December 10, 1994 when a small workshop was held in Dumka for the first time where 10 artists, unsure of whether their art was truly an art, attended.
Ashtam Chitrakar, an elderly artist from Jamtara district, revealed a 32-feet-long scroll that he had brought from his home. It contained the vast universe of Santhal life, its origins, death, after life, sins and virtues alongside the folklore. It wasn't just a painting, it was a document on civilization. From there began the initiative to preserve the Jado Patti (magic sheet).
The eyes of the other artists at the workshop were filled with tears. Many of them hadn't painted in years. They were devastated by society's neglect. But the scroll that had been revealed made them find their roots. That moment was the rebirth of the magic sheet.
Nirad’s efforts led to the Bihar government recognising in 1995. At that time, Madhubani painting was the only prominent art form in the government records. Jadopatiya's inclusion was a historic step in itself.
Later, the Union Ministry of Culture also listed it in the elite category of folk art. This art form, once shunned by the society, was not only revived but it also became a part of the government records.
Neelam, a painter, joined Nirad In 2002 and her relationship with Jadopatiya deepened after their marriage. Initially, she observed her husband's work but gradually immersed herself in it. Today, Neelam Nirad is not only a leading patron of this art form but also a recipient of the Senior Policy Award from the government. She is Jharkhand's most prominent artist of murals, the art that adorns Santhal homes during festivals. Her home always looks like an open workshop.
The colours of Jadopatiya have a soul of their own. From the yellow of turmeric to the deep blue of indigo, from the green of leaves to the red of stones, everything is derived from nature. The lines of the paintings have a subtle vibration as if each shape tells its own story. The strips sewn onto long cloth, the bamboo sticks at both ends and the myths that unfold within them. This isn't just a visual art but poetry in motion.
The unique aspect of the Jadopatiya was that it wasn't just pictures but an arrangement that sang through the pictures. The artists related the story from the court of Yamaloka to the justice of death.
This performance was a collective experience. The villagers would gather and the children would listen mesmerised. The elders would identify which tale was being referred to. The Jadopatiya would sometimes be a storyteller, sometimes a singer and sometimes a philosopher.
Although this tradition has been reduced to a minimum, the Nirad couple is trying to ensure that it doesn't disappear completely. In the last few years, Jadopatiya style murals have begun to appear on the walls of Dumka and Jamtara again. A group of women artists have been making them but there is a catch.
“At many places, the artists are simply copying Jadopatiya patterns without understanding its cultural principles. This increases the risk of the art's original character being lost,” warns Nirad while underlining there is a philosophy behind every folk art. If simply the shapes are copied while abandoning the philosophy, it ceases to be art and becomes a mere design.
In reality, there are just around a dozen traditional Jadopatiya artists. The young artists have migrated to cities to make ends meet. One even went to Alwar to work as a labourer.
The Deputy Commissioner of Dumka has initiated efforts to secure a GI tag for Jadopatiya. If it is granted, it will be a protective shield for this art. It will curb counterfeit art while enhancing the income of original artists and ensure that the future generations embrace it and take it forward. The Nirad family continues to work for this art. Even their children are also learning it. Their daughter is making plates (pat).
