ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rare Indian Cheetah Skeleton Preserved At Government Science College In Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Cheetahs became extinct in India 75 years ago, prompting the government to reintroduce them by bringing them back from abroad in recent times. However, one may be surprised to learn that the skeleton of a cheetah is still preserved in Jabalpur's Robertson Science College (now the Government Model Science College). Furthermore, this museum houses over 700 animal skeletons, bird artefacts, and other fascinating exhibits.

The British established this college in 1873. Originally established in Sagar in 1836, it was relocated to Jabalpur in 1873. This British-founded science college is still known for providing the best science education in Madhya Pradesh. The museum is in the Zoology Department.

A unique zoological time capsule: exploring the 700+ specimens at Jabalpur's Science college museum (ETV Bharat)

Dr Sunita Sharma, the current HOD of the Zoology Department, says, "This college museum was started in 1957, but it seems the skeletons of the animals preserved in this museum were kept there much earlier, as they are quite old."

Cheetahs are now being brought back to India from Namibia, a South African country and are being reintroduced, but the Zoology Department's museum in Jabalpur has an Indian Cheetah skeleton. "From the Cheetah's claws to its teeth, everything is preserved," says Sharma.