Rare Indian Cheetah Skeleton Preserved At Government Science College In Jabalpur
Published : February 10, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Jabalpur: Cheetahs became extinct in India 75 years ago, prompting the government to reintroduce them by bringing them back from abroad in recent times. However, one may be surprised to learn that the skeleton of a cheetah is still preserved in Jabalpur's Robertson Science College (now the Government Model Science College). Furthermore, this museum houses over 700 animal skeletons, bird artefacts, and other fascinating exhibits.
The British established this college in 1873. Originally established in Sagar in 1836, it was relocated to Jabalpur in 1873. This British-founded science college is still known for providing the best science education in Madhya Pradesh. The museum is in the Zoology Department.
Dr Sunita Sharma, the current HOD of the Zoology Department, says, "This college museum was started in 1957, but it seems the skeletons of the animals preserved in this museum were kept there much earlier, as they are quite old."
Cheetahs are now being brought back to India from Namibia, a South African country and are being reintroduced, but the Zoology Department's museum in Jabalpur has an Indian Cheetah skeleton. "From the Cheetah's claws to its teeth, everything is preserved," says Sharma.
Looking at the skeleton, it appears that this Cheetah was an adult. Dr Sunita Sharma explained, "To preserve these bones, naphthalene balls and formalin solution are placed near them. A type of paint is also applied to them to prevent them from deteriorating."
This museum at Science College is not only open to students from the Zoology Department of the college, but also allows outside students studying zoology to visit this museum.
"This museum not only houses skeletons of animals from Madhya Pradesh, but also the bones of approximately 700 species of animals found in different parts of the world are also preserved here. Many of these are extinct," she added.
This museum houses skeletons of seals found in New Zealand, Australia, and even Antarctica. This zoology museum also houses arthropods, molluscs, fish, reptiles, snakes, birds, mammals, and many embryos. Human bones are also on display here.
Sharma says that such a museum cannot be recreated today because laws have changed, and many animals cannot be captured or killed under any circumstances, even if they are being used for study.
Sharma explained, "Large birds like ostriches, peacocks, Himalayan eagles, as well as small hummingbirds, have been preserved here." Sharma added that after the death of many animals and birds, their internal organs are removed, treated with chemicals, stuffed and then covered with real skin to prevent their shape from being distorted.
