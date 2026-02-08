ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jabalpur Woman Quits MNC Job To Successfully Take Up Fish Farming

Jabalpur: It was the call of her roots that made Bhavani Jha quit her job with a multinational company and return to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to take up fish farming. An engineer in information technology, Bhavani Jha, has been practising pisciculture using state-of-the-art methods. She sells fish worth lakhs of rupees every year while also taking care of her three children. Notably, Bhavani is the first one in her family to take to fish farming.

Her parents were highly ranked government servants who saw her obtain her degree from Jabalpur Engineering College in 2007. Bhavani then moved to Hyderabad to work for a private company and later a multinational company for two years. During this time, she married Kaustubh.

Bhavani Jha

But the couple didn't enjoy their jobs at the multinational company for long and took a calculated risk. They returned to Jabalpur and started a coaching centre there. The centre was doing well, and they taught children for a long time while starting their family and having three children.

But the centre closed because of the Covid lockdown, forcing them to again make a fresh beginning. Kaustubh started working at a private medical college, while Bhavani decided to start her own business that would be connected to the food chain. She began considering mushroom cultivation, goat farming, poultry farming and fisheries for which she received some basic training in each. She eventually chose the most challenging option of fish farming, even though her husband was reluctant.

With no previous experience in fish farming, Bhavani took the biggest risk of her life and invested her entire savings to purchase 4.5 acres of land in Hinotia village located around 15 km from Jabalpur. She dug her first pond on this rocky land.