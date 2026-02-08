Jabalpur Woman Quits MNC Job To Successfully Take Up Fish Farming
An engineer in information technology, Bhavani Jha, has been practising pisciculture using state-of-the-art methods
Published : February 8, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Jabalpur: It was the call of her roots that made Bhavani Jha quit her job with a multinational company and return to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to take up fish farming. An engineer in information technology, Bhavani Jha, has been practising pisciculture using state-of-the-art methods. She sells fish worth lakhs of rupees every year while also taking care of her three children. Notably, Bhavani is the first one in her family to take to fish farming.
Her parents were highly ranked government servants who saw her obtain her degree from Jabalpur Engineering College in 2007. Bhavani then moved to Hyderabad to work for a private company and later a multinational company for two years. During this time, she married Kaustubh.
But the couple didn't enjoy their jobs at the multinational company for long and took a calculated risk. They returned to Jabalpur and started a coaching centre there. The centre was doing well, and they taught children for a long time while starting their family and having three children.
But the centre closed because of the Covid lockdown, forcing them to again make a fresh beginning. Kaustubh started working at a private medical college, while Bhavani decided to start her own business that would be connected to the food chain. She began considering mushroom cultivation, goat farming, poultry farming and fisheries for which she received some basic training in each. She eventually chose the most challenging option of fish farming, even though her husband was reluctant.
With no previous experience in fish farming, Bhavani took the biggest risk of her life and invested her entire savings to purchase 4.5 acres of land in Hinotia village located around 15 km from Jabalpur. She dug her first pond on this rocky land.
"I thought once we dug a pond, it would fill with water and fish farming would begin. But as soon as we filled the pond, it dried up within a few days because the land in this area was full of gravel and sand. The water wouldn't stay there. I had invested my career and all my savings. There was no turning back," Bhavani shared.
Deciding not to give up on this endeavour, she pursued training and completed short-term courses in fish farming at the Central Freshwater Aquatics Institute in Bhubaneswar and the Central Fisheries Institute in Mumbai. She also received support from the Fisheries Department in Jabalpur in the form of grants under several of the schemes of the Department.
She later learned about a more advanced fish farming technique that involves laying a high-density polyethylene sheet in the pond. She laid a similar sheet in one of her ponds and began raising Pangasius fish. Bhavani disclosed, "This method is a bit expensive, costing Rs 100 per square metre, but it can be a successful method."
Bhavani purchased small quantities of fish seed from Chhattisgarh, as this method of fish farming required ready made feed where the feed floats on the surface of the pond and the fish consume it. If the feed settles to the bottom, it can lead to ammonia production. Bhavani began fish farming paying attention to minute details.
Today, she has six ponds and is able to sell approximately 20 to 30 tonnes of fish annually. Her fish sells for up to Rs 120 per kg and is purchased by buyers from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. She intends to develop more ponds on the remaining land that she has.
Bhavani feels she did the right thing by leaving the job of the multinational company. Besides earning for herself, she has also generated jobs for a dozen people.
She agrees that she took significant risks where safety was also a concern. But her courage overshadowed everything else and today she is a proud pisciculturist.
