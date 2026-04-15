ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jabalpur Photographer Spots Bondarzewia Berkeleyi, A Rare Mushroom Species, Unique Beetle In MP Forests

Namdev, a civil engineer and member of a local social group, said he has photographed more than 15 varieties of mushrooms in the region, but this one stood out. “It was growing on a dry tree trunk and had a spread of over one foot, forming a large umbrella-like structure,” he said.

The mushroom was spotted by Madhav Namdev in the forested stretch of Shail Parna Udyan, located around the historic Madan Mahal Fort. Spread across nearly 1,000 acres, the area is known for its black rounded rock formations and rich biodiversity, which attracts nature lovers and trekkers.

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An amateur photographer has captured in his camera a rare, unusually large mushroom species from the rocky hills of Madhya Pradesh. Typically found in North American forests, the finding from the Madan Mahal hill range has sparked interest among nature enthusiasts and biodiversity observers.

Based on visual identification, the species is believed to be Bondarzewia berkeleyi, a rare fungus generally found in North American oak forests. Its presence in central India is unusual and not widely documented, making the sighting noteworthy. While the mushroom is not commonly consumed, some tribal communities are known to use similar species for traditional medicinal purposes.

The discovery also highlights the ecological richness of the Shail Parna Udyan, which is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna, including lesser-known fungi species that remain largely undocumented.

The photographer says he has been documenting living and growing species in the forests. "While some are consumable, many are poisonous. In fact, the flora and fauna found in the forest hills largely are unique in their own way. Once I shoot them, I do a lot of research on the species to find out more about them," he says explaining how he identifies them as rare or common.

Jabalpur Photographer Discovers Rare Mushroom Species, Also Spots Unique Beetle (ETV Bharat)

Apart from the mushroom, Namdev spotted another unusual species, a tiny insect resembling a turtle, about an inch long, with a transparent shell. Identified as the Spotted Tortoise Beetle, the insect’s unique appearance makes it a rare visual find for observers in the region.

Experts say such sightings underline the need for detailed biodiversity mapping in central India, where many species, especially fungi and insects, remain underexplored.