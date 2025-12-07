ETV Bharat / offbeat

'A Key To My Destiny': Jabalpur Millionaire Who Started Career As Truck Cleaner Places Vehicle On Roof Of His House

Jabalpur: A millionaire businessman who began his journey as a truck cleaner has gone on to place his truck on the roof of his new two-storey house as he considers this vehicle to be a key to his destiny.

Amarkant Patel, a resident of Gadha area in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, feels this truck, which has been his lifelong companion and helped him in changing his life, now needs some rest. So, instead of keeping it aside in the parking lot, he has showcased it on the roof of his house. The vehicle is still in running condition and weighs around three tonnes.

Patel now known as Rinku hails from a small village near Maihar. His father had brought him to the city for education. The family used to live in a rented house. However, things changed when he failed at the matriculation exam.

Truck has been showcased on the roof of the two-storey house (ETV Bharat)

“Our family owned a small piece of land that wasn't enough to support us. After failing in the matriculation exam I quit my studies and started working as a truck cleaner to help my family. I was very young at that time and living away from the family inside trucks was very tough,” Rinku said.

He worked as a cleaner for a few years during which, he learnt driving. Thereafter he drove other people's trucks for several years but constantly strived to buy his own truck.