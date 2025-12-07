'A Key To My Destiny': Jabalpur Millionaire Who Started Career As Truck Cleaner Places Vehicle On Roof Of His House
Amarkant Patel says this truck has played a major role in his journey from a cleaner to a millionaire businessman.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 7:39 PM IST
Jabalpur: A millionaire businessman who began his journey as a truck cleaner has gone on to place his truck on the roof of his new two-storey house as he considers this vehicle to be a key to his destiny.
Amarkant Patel, a resident of Gadha area in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, feels this truck, which has been his lifelong companion and helped him in changing his life, now needs some rest. So, instead of keeping it aside in the parking lot, he has showcased it on the roof of his house. The vehicle is still in running condition and weighs around three tonnes.
Patel now known as Rinku hails from a small village near Maihar. His father had brought him to the city for education. The family used to live in a rented house. However, things changed when he failed at the matriculation exam.
“Our family owned a small piece of land that wasn't enough to support us. After failing in the matriculation exam I quit my studies and started working as a truck cleaner to help my family. I was very young at that time and living away from the family inside trucks was very tough,” Rinku said.
He worked as a cleaner for a few years during which, he learnt driving. Thereafter he drove other people's trucks for several years but constantly strived to buy his own truck.
One day, mustering courage, Rinku persuaded a friend's father to provide him the requisite bank guarantee and he purchased his own truck. Thereafter he never looked back, Rinku recalled.
"I covered the entire country with this truck and gradually my fortune started changing,” he said.
Today Rinku owns approximately 10,000 square feet of land on Jabalpur-Nagpur highway on which he has built a two-storey house worth Rs one crore and behind it, he runs a factory where truck parts are manufactured.
"This one truck has changed my entire life. It is the key to my destiny. I cannot stay away from it as long as I am alive. That is why I have displayed it on the roof of my house," he said.
Rinku said, "This 10-wheeler truck has borne the burden of my family so to bear its weight, we built a strong house and installed it on the roof".
Ramanuj Patel, a relative residing with him said, "Now people have started calling this house the 'Truck Building'. It is slowly becoming a landmark. Passersby stop to see the truck on the roof while many people simply come here just to see the 'Truck Building'."
Also Read