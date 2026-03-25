Jabalpur Jail Trains Women Prisoners In Hotel Management For Self-Reliance
Women inmates in Madhya Pradesh jail are learning to make commercially-in-demand dishes through training, getting ready with employable skills to rebuild lives and achieve self-reliance.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Jabalpur: In yet another step towards prison reforms, the Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail here has introduced hotel management training for women inmates, equipping them with culinary skills to become financially independent so that they can fend for themselves after release.
The programme is first of its kind to be conducted by faculty from the state-run Madhya Pradesh Institute of Hotel Management. Earlier, prison training models had a different format. "This is a shift from traditional prison training where the objective is to equip them with market-oriented skills," said Jail Superintendent Akhilesh Tomar.
Prison authorities emphasise that correctional facilities are not merely punitive spaces but centres for rehabilitation. While inmates have traditionally been trained in trades like carpentry, weaving, agriculture and animal husbandry, this initiative introduces hospitality skills which can align with market demand in urban areas.
According to one of the faculty members Chahak, under the training programme, women prisoners are being guided to prepare 21 varieties of food items commonly sold in hotels and local markets.
“We are teaching dishes like jalebi, samosa, kachori, kalmi vada, bhaji vada, sabudana vada, halwa and other sweets. Many of the women already know basic cooking, but this training helps them prepare commercially viable dishes,” she said.
The focus is on enabling inmates to translate their existing knowledge into income-generating skills suitable for small food businesses.
Tomar said they had earlier provided similar training to male inmates, who have largely benefitted after their release. "They started selling food items at stalls outside the prison premises too," he added.
“This is a proven model. If women inmates show interest, they will also be supported in setting up similar ventures after release,” he said.
For inmates like Shabana, the training has opened new possibilities. “I have learned dishes I never knew before. After my sentence, I want to use this skill to start my own hotel,” she said.
Officials believe such initiatives can play a critical role in reducing recidivism by providing inmates with dignified employment pathways once they reintegrate into mainstream.
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