ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jabalpur Jail Trains Women Prisoners In Hotel Management For Self-Reliance

Jabalpur: In yet another step towards prison reforms, the Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail here has introduced hotel management training for women inmates, equipping them with culinary skills to become financially independent so that they can fend for themselves after release.

The programme is first of its kind to be conducted by faculty from the state-run Madhya Pradesh Institute of Hotel Management. Earlier, prison training models had a different format. "This is a shift from traditional prison training where the objective is to equip them with market-oriented skills," said Jail Superintendent Akhilesh Tomar.

Women Prisoners of Jabalpur Jail Undergo Training In Hotel Management For Self-Reliance (ETV Bharat)

Prison authorities emphasise that correctional facilities are not merely punitive spaces but centres for rehabilitation. While inmates have traditionally been trained in trades like carpentry, weaving, agriculture and animal husbandry, this initiative introduces hospitality skills which can align with market demand in urban areas.

According to one of the faculty members Chahak, under the training programme, women prisoners are being guided to prepare 21 varieties of food items commonly sold in hotels and local markets.