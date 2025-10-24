ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ivorian Brothers Dream Of Transforming Cocoa Industry

Abidjan: In a factory in southern Ivory Coast, where machines hum to produce chocolate bars and spreads, twin brothers dream of becoming "giants of cocoa processing". Ivory Coast, which holds its presidential election this Saturday, is the world's leading cocoa producer but only processes about 40 percent locally while the rest is exported.

Fousseni and Alahassane Diakite, 33, opened a processing factory in August in their hometown of Divo, situated in a cocoa-dependent region some 200 kilometres (124 miles) from the economic capital Abidjan, with hopes of closing the gap.

Stored in jute sacks, the beans are roasted to unleash their aroma, shelled, and then ground. The factory has a processing capacity of 36,000 tons annually, with a target of 80,000 tons. Comparatively, US giant Cargill, Switzerland's Barry Callebaut, and Singapore's Olam each process between 100,000 and 200,000 tons of cocoa annually in the west African nation.

The twins' added value lies in "the quality of our products, our services," and their story, they told AFP. Sons of a producer, "we are the pure products of Ivorian cocoa," said Fousseni, asserting that they are now realising their "dream". "We were sure that what we were going to do was not just for us, but also to inspire other generations," he said.

A few years after earning their high school diplomas, they created a union of cooperatives bringing together over 4,000 producers. They then founded their first company to create products for the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, such as cocoa butter, from the inedible parts of a cocoa pod.

Later, a second company was launched to process cocoa for food products. Alahassane earned a business degree in Abidjan and has now pursued training at the HEC Paris business school. Fousseni, meanwhile, has taken up practical training in agroforestry and agronomy. "We complement each other," Alahassane said.