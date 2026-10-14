ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ivan Deforge, The French 'Bison Tamer' In Moscow

Moscow: "Go!" shouted Ivan Deforge, and without hesitation his 300-kilo hairy sidekicks Karym and Ural leapt through a ring of fire under the dome of the Great Moscow Circus. The 56-year-old Frenchman has taken on the unusual challenge of training European bison to perform things they would not naturally do in the wild.

Circuses using wild animals have fallen out of favour across much of Europe due to concerns over animal cruelty, and France plans to ban them outright from December 2028. But in Russia, more than 1,000 animals are currently made to perform in circuses across the country, nearly all of them state-run, official statistics show.

"There are two types of bison," Deforge told AFP after a training session with the animals, both two-year-olds with brownish-red coats. The more docile American bison are sometimes seen in US circuses for human entertainment, he explained.

But European bison have "a much more difficult and slightly more aggressive temperament". Deforge, who has been training circus animals for three decades, moved to Russia eight years ago.

"At the moment, I am the only one here -- even the only one left in Europe working with European bison," he said. He has used giraffes, hippos, rhinos, camels and zebras, and now has both bison and elephants at the Great Moscow Circus, which opened during the Soviet era.

'Short words'

A bill proposing to ban the use of animals in Russian circuses was put to the lower house of parliament, the State Duma, this year. MPs flatly rejected it.

"The issue of humane treatment of animals is sufficiently regulated by law," they determined, noting the economic interests of animal circuses, which remain a major draw for audiences. Deforge says he treats his charges humanely. "You have to love animals. You have to respect them," he insisted.

"When you have their trust, animals can do a lot of things." In Moscow, Deforge is preparing to take on one of the biggest challenges of his career by training Karym and Ural, who have been with the circus since August last year.