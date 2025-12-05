ETV Bharat / offbeat

Italy to Open Europe's First Marine Sanctuary For Dolphins

Antibes: The Mediterranean's first sanctuary for dolphins that have lived in captivity will open off Italy next year, as demand for re-homing rises with the closure of marine parks across Europe. "We must develop a new model for managing dolphins in a natural but supervised environment," Carmelo Fanizza, head of the San Paolo Dolphin Refuge, told AFP.

Located off the coast of Taranto in the southern Italian region of Puglia, the sanctuary still needs a final green light from the government. But the site will be ready by the end of this month and the first dolphins are expected to arrive "no later than May or June 2026", Fanizza said. Animal rights concerns have driven countries such as Canada and France to ban the capture of dolphins, porpoises and whales, while growing numbers of marine parks are shutting.

That has created a burning question: what to do with the cetaceans, which can live for decades and have mostly only known life in captivity, so cannot be released into the wild? The San Paolo Dolphin Refuge got permission from the Italian government in 2023 to use a seven-hectare (2.5-acre) area in the Gulf of Taranto, near the island of San Paolo.

The spot is "sheltered and protected from the sea, winds and prevailing ocean currents", said Fanizza, brushing off concerns the site was near the industrial coastal city of Taranto. The city is home to one of Europe's largest steelworks, which has been embroiled in a pollution scandal, but is currently operating at reduced capacity.

"Improvements have been made to the facilities, so that the quality of the breathable air, the water column and the sediments in the area currently pose no risk to animal health," Fanizza said.

