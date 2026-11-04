ETV Bharat / offbeat

Drawn To Indian Traditions, Italian Couple Marries In Hindu Ceremony In Agra

A priest conducting the marriage of Matteo and Caterina ( ETV Bharat )

Agra: Matteo wore a dhoti and kurta while Caterina was dressed in red. As the couple from Italy took the 'saat phere' (walking seven times around the sacred fire) as part of their wedding on Tuesday evening, the priest explained the Vedic chants in Hindi and English. The two had visited the Taj Mahal several times. On this trip, they fulfilled a wish they had in mind during their earlier visits to India - to marry according to Hindu customs.

Matteo and Caterina, who are from Italy’s Liguria region, have been together for years. Matteo said their travels in India took them to Haridwar, where they bathed in the Ganga and then to Kashi, where they visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Seeing Indian customs up close drew them to the traditions of Sanatan Dharma, he said.

Rituals as per Hindu customs (ETV Bharat) Agra was already familiar to the couple. "We had seen the Taj Mahal on previous trips, but each visit still felt special. This time, we stayed at a hotel in the city and visited the monument, where we heard the story of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal," the couple said. The couple had considered a Hindu wedding on earlier trips but had been unable to go ahead with it. This time, they contacted their tour company, which put them in touch with Pandit Praveen Datt Sharma. Exchange of varmala (ETV Bharat)