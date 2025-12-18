ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bagalkote IT Professional On A Campaign For 'Swachh' Electoral System

With a MSc and MTech degrees, Nagaraj is an aerospace engineer. He used to earn lakhs working in big companies but decided to change the electoral system. Starting from Vidhana Soudha on February 16, he has been moving across the entire state on foot telling people to vote honestly without falling prey to any sort of allurement.

He can be seen moving around with a national flag on his shoulder, a de facto Karnataka flag on his chest and on his back is a poster that reads, "For the survival of freedom, equality and democracy; We need non-corrupt, non-communal, enlightened and cultured personalities. This is Swacch Vidhana Soudha Campaign: My vote is not for sale."

Belagavi: An Information Technology (IT) professional has undertaken an awareness campaign across Karnataka for a clean electoral system where ordinary people with good intentions can get elected to the state assembly. Nagaraj Kalkutkar of Bagalkote wants a system free of communalism, casteism, corruption and crime.

''I have decided to travel to 31 districts and 224 assembly constituencies of Karnataka. I have already covered 2300 km in 18 districts reaching Belagavi on foot. I am generating awareness by standing among the common people throughout the padayatra. Thousands of people have supported my campaign. Lakhs have watched my padayatra. The thought of bringing a change has taken off among the people,'' he told ETV Bharat.

Nagaraj said that honest, non-communal, educated and cultured people should come forward to contest the elections. "There is a need to create an alternative political force. It is everyone's responsibility to change this corrupt system," he pointed out while claiming to follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh.

He shared that he had contested the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections from Bagalkot constituency in 2023 and 2024 respectively, honestly. He said that it is well known that political parties resort to alluring people with money, liquor and other things. "They also provoke them emotionally on the lines of caste and religion, get votes, seize power and resort to corrupt misrule. People ask me when will honest and decent people win the elections? I want to ask them when will you vote for honest people?" he said.

He went on to hold the people directly responsible for the prevailing system while accusing the people of selling their vote. "You were not just voting for them. You were giving them the country's wealth that they are looting. The people think that this system cannot be changed. But, I am creating awareness that lets change this," Nagaraj explained.

He claims to be getting a good response from the people and said that he has not taken any monetary help for his campaign. ''I have worked in many IT companies in places including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Germany. Currently, I do some Global Positioning System (GPS) project work when I feel the need. When I go to every district and taluk, many people lovingly arrange food and accommodation. Otherwise, I stay in tourist resorts there. I do not reach out to anyone for money,'he said.