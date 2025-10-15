ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Corner Of A Foreign Field: How Ayurveda Is Growing Roots In Mauritius

New Delhi: In a small corner of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of globalising India's "soft power" is quietly making an impact. Building upon his belief that "Ayurveda is a boon from India to the world. It's India's gift to the world", Professor Ish Sharma has made a historic contribution to Mauritius.

Placed as the Ayurveda Chair at the University of Mauritius by the Government of India from 2021 to 2024, not only did he help establish the traditional system within the island nation's health infrastructure, but also made Mauritius the first country in the world to incorporate the Ayurvedic diet into its school curriculum.

Scientific Method For Healthy Living

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sharma explained that Ayurveda is not just a treatment, but a scientific method for living a healthy life. He explained that Ayurveda emphasises diet as the ultimate medicine. "The age of 6-12 years is considered the most important developmental period for children. So we took the initiative to teach children of this age the importance of a right, Ayurvedic diet," he said.

Meanwhile, the University of Mauritius has begun offering several courses in Ayurveda. Sharma's efforts have not only strengthened Mauritius's health education, but also laid the foundation for a healthy lifestyle in children with the Mauritius Diet.

Sharma explained that this initiative was possible because Mauritius is a small country, where decisions can be implemented quickly. Executing such a programme in a large country like India, where education is a state subject, is challenging. "However, we are working towards incorporating the Ayurvedic diet into the central CBSE curriculum," he said.

The Ayurveda maven's journey to Mauritius is a story of fortunate coincidences. He was the Controller of Examinations at Guru Ravidas Ayurvedic University, Punjab, when he saw an advertisement by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, for the post. He applied, and was selected for the Ayurveda Chair in Mauritius.

Garden Of Ayurvedic Marvels At The Presidential House, Mauritius

One of the first and most consequential projects he embarked upon during his tenure in Mauritius was building a ​​5,000 sqm Ayurvedic garden in the island nation's presidential residence. A visibly proud Sharma claimed that while many presidential or prime ministerial residences around the world have herbal or medicinal gardens, the one in Mauritius is the first to be designated an Ayurvedic garden.