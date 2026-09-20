ETV Bharat / offbeat

Internet Off, Spirituality On: Jain Devotees Embrace ‘E-Upvas’ During Paryushan In Chhindwara

Chhindwara: For 10 days, Shweta Patni Ghei’s smartphone remains connected to calls but cut off from the internet. There are no social media notifications to check, no posts and no online distractions. The temporary digital silence allows her to turn her attention entirely towards prayer, introspection and spiritual discipline during the Jain festival of Daslakshan Paryushan.

As digital detox gains popularity across Madhya Pradesh, members of the Jain community in Chhindwara are giving the practice a spiritual dimension. They call it an 'e-upvas' or electronic fast, a voluntary break from social media and the internet during the festival.

The 10-day Daslakshan Paryushan Mahaparv of the Digambar Jain community began on September 16. While fasting, worship and self-restraint have traditionally formed the core of the observance, several devotees are now adding digital discipline to their spiritual practices.

Shweta, a social worker, has been observing this digital fast during Paryushan for the past five years.

Internet Off, Spirituality On: Jain Devotees Embrace ‘E-Upvas’ During Paryushan In Chhindwara (ETV Bharat)

“I switch off the internet on my phone for all 10 days during Paryushan Mahaparv. I use the mobile phone only to make or receive calls. Following an appeal by the Akhil Bharatiya Jain Yuva Federation, hundreds of young Jain men and women across the country, including Chhindwara, are observing ‘e-upvas’,” she explained to ETV Bharat.

According to Shweta, remaining constantly connected to the internet can disturb the mind and divert attention from prayer and spiritual reflection.