Internet Off, Spirituality On: Jain Devotees Embrace ‘E-Upvas’ During Paryushan In Chhindwara
Jain devotees in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara are observing a 10-day 'e-upvas', limiting internet and social media use to focus on prayer and spiritual discipline.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 7:14 AM IST
Chhindwara: For 10 days, Shweta Patni Ghei’s smartphone remains connected to calls but cut off from the internet. There are no social media notifications to check, no posts and no online distractions. The temporary digital silence allows her to turn her attention entirely towards prayer, introspection and spiritual discipline during the Jain festival of Daslakshan Paryushan.
As digital detox gains popularity across Madhya Pradesh, members of the Jain community in Chhindwara are giving the practice a spiritual dimension. They call it an 'e-upvas' or electronic fast, a voluntary break from social media and the internet during the festival.
The 10-day Daslakshan Paryushan Mahaparv of the Digambar Jain community began on September 16. While fasting, worship and self-restraint have traditionally formed the core of the observance, several devotees are now adding digital discipline to their spiritual practices.
Shweta, a social worker, has been observing this digital fast during Paryushan for the past five years.
“I switch off the internet on my phone for all 10 days during Paryushan Mahaparv. I use the mobile phone only to make or receive calls. Following an appeal by the Akhil Bharatiya Jain Yuva Federation, hundreds of young Jain men and women across the country, including Chhindwara, are observing ‘e-upvas’,” she explained to ETV Bharat.
According to Shweta, remaining constantly connected to the internet can disturb the mind and divert attention from prayer and spiritual reflection.
“When the internet is on, people remain active on social media. It distracts the mind and gives rise to many wandering thoughts. When I keep the internet switched off for 10 days, my mind remains completely focused on worship and spirituality,” she said.
The exercise, she explained, is also intended to promote positive thoughts and discourage ill will towards others. “The Jain philosophy teaches us to ‘live and let live’ and not think badly about anyone. During Paryushan Mahaparv, we make a conscious effort to follow these principles,” Shweta added.
The initiative does not necessarily require devotees to abandon digital devices completely. Instead, they restrict their use to essential communication, religious activities and the dissemination of messages related to Jain philosophy.
Deepak Raj Jain, state media in-charge of the Akhil Bharatiya Jain Yuva Federation, said young people ordinarily spend five to six hours a day on social media. During Paryushan, however, several participants have reduced their digital media consumption to a maximum of one hour daily.
“Mobile phones, laptops and computers are being used only for essential religious activities. The time saved is being devoted to self-study, chanting and spiritual practice,” he said.
He added that Digambar Jain temples across the city are organising various religious programmes during Daslakshan Paryushan. By observing an e-upvas, devotees can participate in these activities with greater attention and less distractions.
For Chhindwara’s Jain community, the fast is therefore not only about switching off internet access but an effort to cut the noise of the digital world so that the mind can turn inwards.
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