ETV Bharat / offbeat

International Animation Day: Imagination Can Also Be Converted Into A Career, Says Creator Of Chhota Bheem

Jaipur: There was a time when a five-year-old girl was scared of the dinosaurs she saw on screen. But this fear soon turned into curiosity that left her wondering how these massive creatures were brought to life on screen. This triggered a tsunami of imagination inside her, and she went on to become a prominent animation screenwriter, creator and director. Among her creations is the adored character of ‘Chhota Bheem’.

This is the story of Sonam Shekhawat, who is the first Indian writer to win an Emmy Award. Her journey is an inspiration for the youngsters who dream of turning their imaginations into a career. Her experience of writing for Indian and international animation projects made her a part of the team that wrote the Emmy Award-winning series ‘All Hail King Julien’.

Imagination can also turn into a career

Sonam has defined that imagination can be more than just a medium of entertainment. It can also be a career thriving on creativity that can bring global recognition. Animation is often seen as something limited to colourful images, cartoons and technical software. But connecting an animated character to the audience takes much more. The creator has to bring out the thoughts, personality, struggles and story through this character. Sonam has leveraged this storytelling as her strength.

Sonam recalls that she was passionate about creating stories since childhood. "From a young age, I began connecting the things around me with imagination and stories. My interest in animation grew after watching ‘Jurassic Park’ at the age of five. The work of Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg inspired me," she said.

Not an easy journey

This girl from Rajasthan wanted to create characters in an imaginary world that would thrill people. But turning a hobby into a profession wasn’t easy. Her parents wanted her to study science and pursue a traditional career like medicine or engineering. Although she was good at her studies and had opportunities to pursue these fields, her passion lay in animation and storytelling.

She chose the path that was of her interest and went on to pursue Animation and Multimedia programme at Birla Institute of Technology. “This decision wasn't just about choosing a subject, but also about believing in my dream. After initial disagreement with my family, I persisted in pursuing my passion and proving my talent,” she said while adding that soon she got the support from her family.

From Chhota Bheem to international animation

Sonam has been active in the animation industry for the last 18 years as a writer, director and creative entrepreneur. Her work ranges from creating popular Indian characters like ‘Chhota Bheem’, ‘Little Singham’, ‘Super Bheem’, ‘Shaktimaan Animated’ and projects like ‘Baahubali: The Lost Legends’, and ‘Bujji & Bhairava’ to international assignments like being a part of the writing team for DreamWorks' Emmy Award-winning series ‘All Hail King Julien’. She has also been involved with popular shows such as ‘Paw Patrol’, ‘The Cat in the Hat’ and ‘Super Wings’.

In 2024, she was named an AVGC 40 Under 40 honoree. Currently, as co-founder of Nokoverse.com, she works on artificial intelligence (AI) toys, children's technology and new entertainment characters.

Animation is not just about pictures

Sonam underlined that in the world of animation, mere appearance isn't enough to make a character connect with audiences. "A character’s behaviour, emotions, dialogue and situations need to be crafted in a way that makes them relatable to the audience. This is why the roles of artists, technicians and storytellers are intertwined in animation," she said.

She also said that she initially gained experience with 3D art and then transitioned to storytelling. Working on ‘Shaktimaan Animated’, she learned the nuances of storytelling.