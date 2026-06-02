Inspiring Thousands: 8 Underprivileged Youths From Bihar’s Remote Fatehpur Block Crack Bihar Police Exam
Eight youths from poor families in Bihar’s remote Fatehpur block, including four women, overcame hardship to secure Bihar Police jobs through determination and training.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 12:08 PM IST
Gaya: Hard times often make people feel broken or inadequate. But there are some who see beyond the difficulties and decide to carve their own destinies. Eight youths from Fatehpur block of Gaya district, in Bihar have done exactly that. All of them, including four women, have been selected for the Bihar Police service simultaneously.
And these successful youngsters have emerged from a remote place that is often tagged underdeveloped. Battling difficult circumstances, all of them put in their hard work and determination to become successful, proving that where there is a will, there is a way.
Among these eight are children of barbers, sweet-makers, masons, plumbers, labourers and small farmers. Despite lack of basic facilities, proper roads or infrastructure, limited opportunities and financial hardships, these successful youngsters Deepu Kumar, Akhilesh Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Rajkumar, Riya Jyoti, Sinku Kumari, Seema Kumari, and Preeti Kumari, kept their dream alive and got selected into Bihar Police, becoming the pride of the entire region.
Preeti Kumari
A resident of Jaipur village in Fatehpur block, Preeti had to face hardship to study and qualify for a job in Bihar Police. Her father, Manoj Prasad, works as a plumber besides doing daily labour and small jobs so that food and education needs of the family are fulfilled. The family seems too happy with their daughter’s achievement.
Sinku Kumari
Similarly, Sinku from Dondu village, is the daughter of a small farmer, who despite limited resources and financial challenges, worked tirelessly and secured a place in Bihar Police. Her success has brought joy to her family and village.
Seema Kumari
A resident of Baghmadwa village, Seema grew up amidst poverty and deprivation. Her father, the only earning member, supports the family through labour work. Seema’s success has given the family renewed hope for a better financial future.
Riya Jyoti
The fourth successful woman candidate Riya hails from Manhona village and belongs to an underprivileged family. Despite limited means, she worked hard to fulfill her parents’ dream by getting into the Bihar Police.
Pintu Kumar
Pintu’s story is a powerful example of resilience. His father passed away a few years ago, leaving family responsibilities on his shoulders. While helping support the family by running a small shop, he continued his preparation. He is married and has children to support. But no factor could stop him from preparing and achieving success.
Arvind Kumar
A mason’s son, Arvind continued preparing for the examination despite financial difficulties. His achievement has brought pride not only to his family but also to his village residents.
Akhilesh Kumar
Son of Shivraj Thakur, who works as barber and goes from house to house cutting hair and shaving beards, Akhilesh worked hard for years and finally succeeded. His father also runs a small roadside shop. Upon hearing the news of his son’s selection, the family was overwhelmed with joy while Shivraj said years of hard work and struggle finally paid off.
Rajkumar
Coming from a very ordinary family, Rajkumar faced financial hardship throughout his preparations but remained focused on his goal and got through Bihar Police. He says success is determined not by economic status but by hard work and determination.
In all these success stories, the Gurukul Manhona has played a major role. Director Naresh Bharti explained that all these students came to his institution for free education and physical training.
Expressing happiness at his students’ success he said it is a matter of pride for him and the result of years of dedicated effort.
“I run a free Gurukul. All these children used to come here to study. I provide education as well as physical training. Eight students from my Gurukul have succeeded and that makes me super proud. My hard work has paid off,” he said.
With the success of the eight youths from Fatehpur, the entire region is in a jubilant mood. Lack of resources notwithstanding, these youngsters proved that with a clear goal and sincere hard work, one can achieve the goal and write a new story of success.
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