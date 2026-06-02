ETV Bharat / offbeat

Inspiring Thousands: 8 Underprivileged Youths From Bihar’s Remote Fatehpur Block Crack Bihar Police Exam

Gaya: Hard times often make people feel broken or inadequate. But there are some who see beyond the difficulties and decide to carve their own destinies. Eight youths from Fatehpur block of Gaya district, in Bihar have done exactly that. All of them, including four women, have been selected for the Bihar Police service simultaneously.

And these successful youngsters have emerged from a remote place that is often tagged underdeveloped. Battling difficult circumstances, all of them put in their hard work and determination to become successful, proving that where there is a will, there is a way.

Among these eight are children of barbers, sweet-makers, masons, plumbers, labourers and small farmers. Despite lack of basic facilities, proper roads or infrastructure, limited opportunities and financial hardships, these successful youngsters Deepu Kumar, Akhilesh Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Rajkumar, Riya Jyoti, Sinku Kumari, Seema Kumari, and Preeti Kumari, kept their dream alive and got selected into Bihar Police, becoming the pride of the entire region.

Preeti Kumari

A resident of Jaipur village in Fatehpur block, Preeti had to face hardship to study and qualify for a job in Bihar Police. Her father, Manoj Prasad, works as a plumber besides doing daily labour and small jobs so that food and education needs of the family are fulfilled. The family seems too happy with their daughter’s achievement.

Sinku Kumari

Similarly, Sinku from Dondu village, is the daughter of a small farmer, who despite limited resources and financial challenges, worked tirelessly and secured a place in Bihar Police. Her success has brought joy to her family and village.

Seema Kumari

A resident of Baghmadwa village, Seema grew up amidst poverty and deprivation. Her father, the only earning member, supports the family through labour work. Seema’s success has given the family renewed hope for a better financial future.

Riya Jyoti

The fourth successful woman candidate Riya hails from Manhona village and belongs to an underprivileged family. Despite limited means, she worked hard to fulfill her parents’ dream by getting into the Bihar Police.

Pintu Kumar