Inspired By Guru's Posture, Maharashtra Professor Invents New Mahadev Mandal Music Instrument
Pandit Parag Shriram Choudhari was inspired by the sitting position of his spiritual guru Shankar Baba Maharaj, reports Amit Phutane.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Indian classical music is brought to life by sitar, shehnai, sarod, tabla, santoor and several other such instruments that have been part of India's musical history for centuries.
A Maharashtra music teacher has contributed to this melodious legacy by creating 'Mahadev Mandal', a new Hindustani music instrument that he believes produces better tunes than Swar Mandal, an instrument that he has been playing for decades.
Pandit Parag Shriram Choudhari lives in Satara city and works as an Associate Professor in the Department of Music at Dr I B P Mahila Kala Mahavidyalaya, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
A musician for the last 30 years, Choudhari still considers himself a student who is doing his bit to learn and contribute to the world of Indian classical music.
"Mahadev Mandal is inspired by Swar Mandal, which is used in Hindustani classical music, an instrument I have been playing for many years," he told ETV Bharat.
Choudhari has patented the design of 'Mahadev Mandal' and is confident the instrument will be available for everyone to hear by October 2026.
He says the inspiration to create the new instrument came from Shankar Baba Maharaj, the 20th-century spiritual yogi from Maharashtra, whose photos show him sitting with legs folded.
"I had been observing my philosophical guru, Param Pujya Shankar Baba Maharaj. He sat with his arms around his knees. I felt notes were emitting from it," he said.
The unique sitting position of bringing the knees close to each other has been artistically used in the design concept of this instrument.
"I took inspiration from my Guru's posture, created it and added the notes from Swar Mandal. Then, as per the classical music form, I checked the tonal quality and realised the melody had increased. The intensity of its notes also extended, after which I sent it to the Government of India for their approval," Choudhari said.
He believes it is the unique design of the instrument that contributes to the melodious sound, the sweetness of the tones and the depth it creates. "The confluence of Indian musical tradition, traditional knowledge, spiritual inspiration, creativity and modern innovations has been achieved in the creation of this instrument," he said.
Choudhari's three-decade journey in music started in his childhood when he began taking classical singing lessons from Snehaprabha Velankar and Bhagwandas Ramot in Parbhani district of the state.
After his initial training, he started learning from Ustad Rasool Khan and has been with him for the last two years. "I have been using Swar Mandal for many years now. Ustaadji and all of us have been playing it," he said.
Choudhari is confident that audiences will appreciate Mahadev Mandal.
"I am a research student and believe the lessons of learning never stop. That is why I felt I should research a little deeper and develop the new instrument," the music innovator said.
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