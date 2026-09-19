ETV Bharat / offbeat

Inspired By Guru's Posture, Maharashtra Professor Invents New Mahadev Mandal Music Instrument

A music professor from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has developed a new Hindustani musical instrument he calls, 'Mahadev Mandal', which he claims to have been inspired by his spiritual guru Shankar Baba. The instrument has been registered and will soon be out in he market ( ETV Bharat )

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Indian classical music is brought to life by sitar, shehnai, sarod, tabla, santoor and several other such instruments that have been part of India's musical history for centuries. A Maharashtra music teacher has contributed to this melodious legacy by creating 'Mahadev Mandal', a new Hindustani music instrument that he believes produces better tunes than Swar Mandal, an instrument that he has been playing for decades. A portrait of Shri Swami Samarth at Pandit Parag Shriram Choudhari's house. (ETV Bharat) Pandit Parag Shriram Choudhari lives in Satara city and works as an Associate Professor in the Department of Music at Dr I B P Mahila Kala Mahavidyalaya, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A musician for the last 30 years, Choudhari still considers himself a student who is doing his bit to learn and contribute to the world of Indian classical music. "Mahadev Mandal is inspired by Swar Mandal, which is used in Hindustani classical music, an instrument I have been playing for many years," he told ETV Bharat. Choudhari has patented the design of 'Mahadev Mandal' and is confident the instrument will be available for everyone to hear by October 2026. Inspired By Guru's Posture, Maharashtra Professor Invents New Mahadev Mandal Music Instrument (ETV Bharat)