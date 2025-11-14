ETV Bharat / offbeat

Inside Delhi’s Slum Temple School: How College Volunteers Teach 400 Kids Every Weekend

By Dhananjay Verma

New Delhi: Weekend evenings at the slum near IP Depot, Delhi come alive with chatter of school children and the voices of a few young teachers. The daytime clatter of handcarts and labourers slowly fades and the courtyard of a small temple begins to fill with a different kind of energy. Laughter bubbles through the narrow lanes and hundreds of small feet happily step into the temple to attend the evening school of hope.

For most, this is just another slum in Delhi. But on weekends, it becomes a classroom without walls. A place where children feel at home but learn at their own pace from young teachers.

Every Saturday and Sunday, about 300 to 400 children gather in the temple premises where college students from across the city under the aegis of Pehchan, a not-for-profit working in the education sector, volunteer to share their time teaching. Their mission is simple - to introduce these children to the ABCs of life and guide them towards a future, which given their circumstances, usually seems a far cry.

Asmit, a volunteer teacher for the past two years, says he began this initiative after realizing how many children in the area never attend school, or leave it soon after joining. “We felt we had to do something. These children need someone to take responsibility for their learning. They also need a little more hand holding because they come from the underprivileged sections of the society,” he tells ETV Bharat.

Sometimes, volunteers use toffees or tiny gifts to keep the children motivated. “We encourage them by offering them some incentive when some children get adamant. It is not bribery. It is a way to build interest. We teach them that education is the only thing that can bring pride to their parents. Along with studies, we teach them humanity, discipline, and confidence,” Asmit smiles.