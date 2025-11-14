Inside Delhi’s Slum Temple School: How College Volunteers Teach 400 Kids Every Weekend
In a city where inequality often feels entrenched, a group of college students is rewriting the story by teaching slum children in a temple courtyard.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 12:08 PM IST
By Dhananjay Verma
New Delhi: Weekend evenings at the slum near IP Depot, Delhi come alive with chatter of school children and the voices of a few young teachers. The daytime clatter of handcarts and labourers slowly fades and the courtyard of a small temple begins to fill with a different kind of energy. Laughter bubbles through the narrow lanes and hundreds of small feet happily step into the temple to attend the evening school of hope.
For most, this is just another slum in Delhi. But on weekends, it becomes a classroom without walls. A place where children feel at home but learn at their own pace from young teachers.
Every Saturday and Sunday, about 300 to 400 children gather in the temple premises where college students from across the city under the aegis of Pehchan, a not-for-profit working in the education sector, volunteer to share their time teaching. Their mission is simple - to introduce these children to the ABCs of life and guide them towards a future, which given their circumstances, usually seems a far cry.
Asmit, a volunteer teacher for the past two years, says he began this initiative after realizing how many children in the area never attend school, or leave it soon after joining. “We felt we had to do something. These children need someone to take responsibility for their learning. They also need a little more hand holding because they come from the underprivileged sections of the society,” he tells ETV Bharat.
Sometimes, volunteers use toffees or tiny gifts to keep the children motivated. “We encourage them by offering them some incentive when some children get adamant. It is not bribery. It is a way to build interest. We teach them that education is the only thing that can bring pride to their parents. Along with studies, we teach them humanity, discipline, and confidence,” Asmit smiles.
Shivam, another volunteer pursuing his B Tech, says the students fear studies and we want them to shed that. “Our goal is not to make them afraid of studies, but curious," he explains. Lessons here are often delivered through stories, games, and interactive activities. “If they get bored, we introduce them to something creative and we also scold them at times because it is important for them,” he adds.
Volunteer teacher Ishita Raina points out another challenge children face. "Many children attend government schools where teachers often do not clear their doubts. We make them understand concepts through simple, innovative methods. The joy on their faces when they finally understand something is our reward," she says.
For Ishita and the other volunteer teachers, the effort is not just about teaching alphabets or numbers, but about instilling self-belief in the kids.
There are no blackboards or benches in the school. Here children sit cross-legged on the floor, scribbling on slates and notebooks.
“We want them to feel they are no less than anyone. In the process, they learn and we also learn from them,” says Shivam adding, "I would give a message to all that try to teach at least one student if not many."
Also Read: