Innovators Display Apparel From Discarded Plastic Bottles At The Hitex Exhibition In Hyderabad
The participants pointed out that many companies are adopting the technology called ‘bottle to fabric’, which can make fabric as soft as cotton.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Innovators at the recently-concluded Hitex exhibition in Hyderabad have demonstrated that discarded plastic bottles can be turned into T-shirts and even other clothing material with a bit of mixing with cotton. And not only is the apparel more impressive than ordinary clothes, these can also be manufactured in attractive colours, while dealing with the problem of plastic waste.
These participants also pointed out that many companies are adopting the technology called ‘bottle to fabric’. New shirts are being made from what is considered waste. They demonstrated how plastic bottles are being collected and systematically recycled to prepare many useful products like tables, tar, ropes and other products needed by various companies.
It was shown how T-shirts can be made. The process involves collecting bottles, segregating them on the basis of colour and removing the labels. Thereafter these bottles are cut into small pieces with machines and then cleaned with a chemical process.
The dried flakes are then heated to a thick liquid that is passed through plates with very small holes to form strands that are stretched before they cool down and are converted into fine threads.
In the process of doing so, they are combed and twisted with a comb-like device to make them soft, like thread made from ordinary cotton.
These soft strands are then put on looms and turned into cloth. Not only T-shirts but any other clothing can also be sewn from these strands. It was disclosed that a mixed cloth is being made by mixing 10% cotton with the plastic strands. The product looks exactly like khadi and is comfortable to wear. Manufacturers say that athletes are putting such apparel to a lot of use.
The only precaution needed is not to hang the apparel in the sun to dry after washing and not to expose it to heat.
Sources disclosed that such fabric is eco-friendly and uses less energy. Its manufacturing produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions than making brand-new virgin polyester. The other products that can be made from such fabric include jackets, shoes, activewear, bags and upholstery. It is learnt that nine to ten plastic bottles can create a single standard t-shirt. Its users say that the fabric acts, feels and performs just like regular synthetic polyester.