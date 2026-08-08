ETV Bharat / offbeat

Innovators Display Apparel From Discarded Plastic Bottles At The Hitex Exhibition In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Innovators at the recently-concluded Hitex exhibition in Hyderabad have demonstrated that discarded plastic bottles can be turned into T-shirts and even other clothing material with a bit of mixing with cotton. And not only is the apparel more impressive than ordinary clothes, these can also be manufactured in attractive colours, while dealing with the problem of plastic waste.

These participants also pointed out that many companies are adopting the technology called ‘bottle to fabric’. New shirts are being made from what is considered waste. They demonstrated how plastic bottles are being collected and systematically recycled to prepare many useful products like tables, tar, ropes and other products needed by various companies.

It was shown how T-shirts can be made. The process involves collecting bottles, segregating them on the basis of colour and removing the labels. Thereafter these bottles are cut into small pieces with machines and then cleaned with a chemical process.

The dried flakes are then heated to a thick liquid that is passed through plates with very small holes to form strands that are stretched before they cool down and are converted into fine threads.