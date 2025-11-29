ETV Bharat / offbeat

Innovative Teaching Formula Developed By Ratlam Teacher Gets International Recognition

Ratlam: A teacher at a government school in Ratlam has come up with an innovative model of improving the level of education being imparted to school children. The 'Cycle of Growth and Brooding Effect' formula developed by Vinoba Vidyalaya’s Vice Principal, Gajendra Singh Rathore, gained a lot of attention at the World Education Summit in Abu Dhabi recently. This formula encapsulates the collection of growth data of each child and teacher to develop teaching methods and foster interest in reading.

Rathore prepared the model and implemented it practically in his school. He disclosed, "The premise was to utilise the daily school activities from prayer to sports in a way that focused entirely on student learning."

Students adopting Rathore's Cycle of Growth model (ETV Bharat)

Recently, a book based on Rathore's Cycle of Growth model detailing practical strategies, the process of reaching the pinnacle from zero, and the journey of a government school towards becoming a world leader was released at the World Education Summit. It was released by Vikas Pota of T4 Education and other top educators. Education professionals from around the world praised Rathore's formula.

Vikas Pota said, "Every student, every teacher and every education system should understand what strategy and dedication can bring about real change. This book has given extraordinary recognition to India's education development journey at the global level."

The Cycle of Growth and Brooding Effect Model