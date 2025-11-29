Innovative Teaching Formula Developed By Ratlam Teacher Gets International Recognition
Gajendra Singh Rathore's formula encapsulates a collection of growth data of each child and teacher to develop teaching methods and foster interest in reading
Published : November 29, 2025 at 3:36 PM IST
Ratlam: A teacher at a government school in Ratlam has come up with an innovative model of improving the level of education being imparted to school children. The 'Cycle of Growth and Brooding Effect' formula developed by Vinoba Vidyalaya’s Vice Principal, Gajendra Singh Rathore, gained a lot of attention at the World Education Summit in Abu Dhabi recently. This formula encapsulates the collection of growth data of each child and teacher to develop teaching methods and foster interest in reading.
Rathore prepared the model and implemented it practically in his school. He disclosed, "The premise was to utilise the daily school activities from prayer to sports in a way that focused entirely on student learning."
Recently, a book based on Rathore's Cycle of Growth model detailing practical strategies, the process of reaching the pinnacle from zero, and the journey of a government school towards becoming a world leader was released at the World Education Summit. It was released by Vikas Pota of T4 Education and other top educators. Education professionals from around the world praised Rathore's formula.
Vikas Pota said, "Every student, every teacher and every education system should understand what strategy and dedication can bring about real change. This book has given extraordinary recognition to India's education development journey at the global level."
The Cycle of Growth and Brooding Effect Model
It began with teacher training and daily brainstorming sessions where the teachers, through role-play and other activities, understood how a subject could be disseminated to the children in a better way.
A separate plan was prepared for every student by collecting data on the growth of teachers' teaching methods and by analysing the data of students' daily learning growth.
The teachers performing well were appreciated and honoured as 'Teacher of the Month'. The teachers devised new ways of teaching based on the feedback received in group meetings. "An atmosphere of learning was created by connecting the children emotionally towards studies. The involvement of students as well as their parents played a role in this," Rathore added.
When Vinoba Vidyalaya was upgraded to Sandipani School in Ratlam, these principles devised by Rathore were implemented with the support of the local staff.
Although both the teachers and the students were hesitant to accept the new methodology initially, they adopted it after some motivation and training.
Gradually, the children began to learn through the new methods with enthusiasm. The teachers took feedback on their family environment and problems while engaging with the parents and counselling them. Consequently, the results for Classes 9 to 12 have been 100%.
Read More