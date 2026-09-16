ETV Bharat / offbeat

Initiative To Preserve Musical History Of Uttarakhand Underway At Dehradun

Dehradun: An ambitious project to digitally preserve the musical history of Uttarakhand and the recordings of its folk songs is underway at Dehradun. The project has been undertaken by Doon Library and Research Centre.

There was a time when Uttarakhand’s folk music was recorded on heavy black shellac discs. The songs were a living document of the region’s social and cultural life. With the advent of tape recorders, cassettes and the subsequent digital revolution, gramophone records became a thing of the past and stood lost in old boxes or at junkyards. However, the Doon Library and Research Centre has undertaken an initiative to preserve this musical treasure.

The state’s famous folk singer 'Garh Ratna' Narendra Singh Negi has been an important guide in this entire project. He believes the gramophone era was a time of pure and profound devotion to music. Sharing his personal collection and fond memories, he said, “Two of the records that have been digitised were non-commercial, specially commissioned initiatives of the Uttar Pradesh government. Among these, the Uttar Pradesh Information Department had recorded Mohan Upreti and his group's famous Kumaoni song Bedu Pako Baramasa. The original style and recording of the song from the 1950s and 60s are completely different and unique from today's remixes.”

The ongoing project has seen 10 years of tireless hard work, extensive research and passion. Senior journalist and researcher Raju Gusain, who has been associated with the project, said, “I began searching for lost gramophone records from Uttarakhand about a decade ago. At that time, I had only one question: Where had the voices of our previous generation of artists disappeared? Initially, I was disappointed because these recordings between 1939 and 1979 had almost disappeared from ordinary households. I contacted several prominent gramophone collectors across the country.”

He said the researchers were finally able to find a collector in Faridabad in Haryana, who possessed numerous gramophones of Kumaoni and Garhwali music. “We discovered two different versions of Bedu Pako, each having its own distinct style and musical weight," he shared, while pointing out that many of the records collected were heavily scratched and had significant background noise.

“We enlisted the technical assistance of gramophone restoration expert Moloy Ghosh who did digital restoration of these records to their original sweetness and clarity,” he added.

Gusain said that 21 shellac records were obtained from various sources, of which seven predate India's independence dating between 1939 and 1946.

Chandrashekhar Tiwari, an official at the Doon Library and Research Centre elaborated that discovering and digitising 46 nearly extinct gramophone songs from Garhwal and Kumaon has been a significant achievement and a moral responsibility for the Doon Library. This work has been going on under the guidance of Professor B K Joshi, President of the Centre, and N Ravi Shankar, its Director.

"The last time we shared information about our initiative in the media, it helped us reach many other gramophone collectors. We found five more records from the collection of Brigadier (retd.) Rajendra Rawat in Dehradun," he added.