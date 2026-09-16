Initiative To Preserve Musical History Of Uttarakhand Underway At Dehradun
Doon Library and Research Centre has undertaken an initiative to preserve the musical treasure by digitally restoring old records of Kumaoni and Garhwali folk songs.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Dehradun: An ambitious project to digitally preserve the musical history of Uttarakhand and the recordings of its folk songs is underway at Dehradun. The project has been undertaken by Doon Library and Research Centre.
There was a time when Uttarakhand’s folk music was recorded on heavy black shellac discs. The songs were a living document of the region’s social and cultural life. With the advent of tape recorders, cassettes and the subsequent digital revolution, gramophone records became a thing of the past and stood lost in old boxes or at junkyards. However, the Doon Library and Research Centre has undertaken an initiative to preserve this musical treasure.
The state’s famous folk singer 'Garh Ratna' Narendra Singh Negi has been an important guide in this entire project. He believes the gramophone era was a time of pure and profound devotion to music. Sharing his personal collection and fond memories, he said, “Two of the records that have been digitised were non-commercial, specially commissioned initiatives of the Uttar Pradesh government. Among these, the Uttar Pradesh Information Department had recorded Mohan Upreti and his group's famous Kumaoni song Bedu Pako Baramasa. The original style and recording of the song from the 1950s and 60s are completely different and unique from today's remixes.”
The ongoing project has seen 10 years of tireless hard work, extensive research and passion. Senior journalist and researcher Raju Gusain, who has been associated with the project, said, “I began searching for lost gramophone records from Uttarakhand about a decade ago. At that time, I had only one question: Where had the voices of our previous generation of artists disappeared? Initially, I was disappointed because these recordings between 1939 and 1979 had almost disappeared from ordinary households. I contacted several prominent gramophone collectors across the country.”
He said the researchers were finally able to find a collector in Faridabad in Haryana, who possessed numerous gramophones of Kumaoni and Garhwali music. “We discovered two different versions of Bedu Pako, each having its own distinct style and musical weight," he shared, while pointing out that many of the records collected were heavily scratched and had significant background noise.
“We enlisted the technical assistance of gramophone restoration expert Moloy Ghosh who did digital restoration of these records to their original sweetness and clarity,” he added.
Gusain said that 21 shellac records were obtained from various sources, of which seven predate India's independence dating between 1939 and 1946.
Chandrashekhar Tiwari, an official at the Doon Library and Research Centre elaborated that discovering and digitising 46 nearly extinct gramophone songs from Garhwal and Kumaon has been a significant achievement and a moral responsibility for the Doon Library. This work has been going on under the guidance of Professor B K Joshi, President of the Centre, and N Ravi Shankar, its Director.
"The last time we shared information about our initiative in the media, it helped us reach many other gramophone collectors. We found five more records from the collection of Brigadier (retd.) Rajendra Rawat in Dehradun," he added.
He disclosed that Gokul Negi of Faridabad contacted the library and informed them that he had a rare gramophone collection belonging to his father, the late Chand Singh Negi. He gladly handed over these records for digitisation.
The era between 1939 to 1979 is considered extremely important in the musical history of Uttarakhand. In 1939, the folk tunes and songs were first recorded on gramophone discs as the folk music emerged from the remote valleys of the mountains and reached recording studios.
This collection of 46 songs preserved by the Doon Library spans a 40-year history. It showcases the cultural diversity of the three regions of Garhwal, Kumaon and Jaunsar. The songs by legendary and some unknown artists have received digital rebirth under this project. These include Jeet Singh Negi, Mohan Upreti, Vijay Chhetri, Uma Shankar Satish, Sushma Chandola, Vachaspati Dandarial, Raj Kishore Mishra and Bijendra Lal Shah.
Majority of the records are those of Jeet Singh Negi, accompanied by singers including Gopi Devi, Mohini Sharma, Gopal Babu Goswami, Indira Bai, Ram Pyari, Keshav Anurag, Naeema Khan, Shakuntala Devi and others.
Old timers recall that the time when owning a gramophone player was a great luxury or an item of curiosity. Before 1947, the gramophone players and their 78 rpm records were extremely expensive and rare in India. They were primarily owned by kings, princes, British officers, Army officers or extremely wealthy landowning families.
When a rich family in remote areas of Uttarakhand played a gramophone in their courtyard on the occasion of a wedding, naming a child, or a fair, the entire village would gather from miles away to listen to it. It was a magical experience. After India's independence, the gramophone gradually expanded its reach among the middle class, but with the advent of audio cassettes in the 1980s, this historic instrument was consigned to the pages of history.
Had the Doon Library and Research Centre not discovered and digitised the 21 rare shellac discs in time, future generations would probably never have heard the original voices of legends like Jeet Singh Negi, Gopi Devi, Gopal Babu Goswami, Mohan Upreti, Indira Bai and Keshav Anurag.
When the dust was removed from decades-old worn shellac discs and the songs were digitally restored, the same melodious echoes emanated from the speakers. It felt as if time had stood still.
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