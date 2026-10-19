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Inflation Reducing Stature Of Ravana Effigies In UP's Bareilly

Ravana effigy ( ETV Bharat )

Bareilly: Have you wondered why the size of the Ravana effigy in your city is shrinking year after year? It is rising inflation that is responsible for reducing Ravana's stature. Places where the effigies used to be 50 feet tall now make do with those that are half the size. The same story can be seen in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, where the craftsmen who make the effigies are making effigies that are merely 20 feet tall.

Sources said that the cost of everything from bamboo poles to labour has risen. Even the orders are few. As a result, Bareilly's artisans are struggling to preserve their ancestral tradition.

Once the Dussehra season ends, these same hands are forced to find other work to earn a living. This situation is prevailing in most districts of Uttar Pradesh. Artisan making Ravana effigy (ETV Bharat) In Malukpur's Ravana Wali Gali, two families have been practising this craft for generations over the last 200 years. Interestingly, the same hands that craft the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnath also decorate the taziyas for Muharram. Virendra Kumar Chandra is carrying forward the skills he inherited from his father-in-law, Vishwanath Thakur. He clearly stated that after his generation, no one will be able to make effigies. Virendra explained that his father-in-law used to make effigies of Ravana. At that time, his brother also worked with him. After learning this skill from his father-in-law, Virendra continued this work with his family. “Preparations begin as early as the month of Sawan. This time, I have received orders for around 12 to 14 effigies from various places. Inflation has affected the height of the effigies as well as the earnings of the artisans. Previously, effigies were made up to 30, 40 and even 50 feet tall. Now, there is a greater demand for 20-foot effigies,” he explained. Artisans making Ravana effigy (ETV Bharat)