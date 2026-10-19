Inflation Reducing Stature Of Ravana Effigies In UP's Bareilly
The challenge for artisans now is how to pass on the legacy of making effigies to the next generation amid rising costs, reports Bhim Manohar
Published : October 19, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Bareilly: Have you wondered why the size of the Ravana effigy in your city is shrinking year after year? It is rising inflation that is responsible for reducing Ravana's stature. Places where the effigies used to be 50 feet tall now make do with those that are half the size. The same story can be seen in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, where the craftsmen who make the effigies are making effigies that are merely 20 feet tall.
Sources said that the cost of everything from bamboo poles to labour has risen. Even the orders are few. As a result, Bareilly's artisans are struggling to preserve their ancestral tradition.
Once the Dussehra season ends, these same hands are forced to find other work to earn a living. This situation is prevailing in most districts of Uttar Pradesh.
In Malukpur's Ravana Wali Gali, two families have been practising this craft for generations over the last 200 years. Interestingly, the same hands that craft the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnath also decorate the taziyas for Muharram.
Virendra Kumar Chandra is carrying forward the skills he inherited from his father-in-law, Vishwanath Thakur. He clearly stated that after his generation, no one will be able to make effigies.
Virendra explained that his father-in-law used to make effigies of Ravana. At that time, his brother also worked with him. After learning this skill from his father-in-law, Virendra continued this work with his family.
“Preparations begin as early as the month of Sawan. This time, I have received orders for around 12 to 14 effigies from various places. Inflation has affected the height of the effigies as well as the earnings of the artisans. Previously, effigies were made up to 30, 40 and even 50 feet tall. Now, there is a greater demand for 20-foot effigies,” he explained.
He related that a bundle of bamboo which used to cost around Rs 250, is now costing Rs 450. “It takes four to five days to make a single effigy by employing three labourers. Each labourer earns around Rs 800 per day. After including material cost and labour charges, the cost of a single effigy comes to approximately Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,000. Rising costs are also reducing profits,” he said.
Kallu Bhai was once known as Kallu Ravan Wale in the Qila area. After his death, his sons Shadab Ali, Shahenshah, Shabab Ali and other family members are carrying on with the tradition.
According to the family living in Mohalla Phoolwalaan, around 20 boys used to be engaged in making the effigies but now that number has dwindled to around 10. For the family, this work not only provides a source of income but also recognition from their elders. Now, they are facing the challenge of preserving their heritage.
The work of making Ravana effigies doesn't continue throughout the year. After Dussehra, Virendra drives an e-rickshaw with his son in his spare time. Other family members earn a living by decorating wedding venues and doing other work.
According to the artisans, decorating taziyas during Muharram and making effigies for Dussehra has been their livelihood for generations. These families are responsible for everything from erecting effigies at the Ramlila grounds to arranging for fireworks.
But amid rising inflation and dwindling orders, their earnings are falling short of their labour. Yet, the artisans are unwilling to abandon this tradition. For them, making Ravana effigies isn't just a seasonal business but a skill passed down through generations. The challenge now is how to pass on this legacy to the next generation amid rising costs and decreasing work.
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